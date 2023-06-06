The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

June 6, 2023 at 8:12 a.m. EDT

LEBANON, Tenn. — LEBANON, Tenn. — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $832.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $845.1 million.

Cracker Barrel shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRL

