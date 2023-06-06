G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.2 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $606.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $560.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, G-III Apparel expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $595 million for the fiscal second quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.29 billion.

