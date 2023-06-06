Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.9 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $412.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $97 million to $100 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Quantum Corp. expects full-year results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to earnings of 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $405 million to $425 million.

