Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.9 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $412.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $97 million to $100 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Quantum Corp. expects full-year results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to earnings of 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $405 million to $425 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QMCO