Smucker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio — ORRVILLE, Ohio — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $600.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The food maker posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $91.3 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.53 billion.
Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.20 to $9.60 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJM