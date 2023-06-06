Smucker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORRVILLE, Ohio — ORRVILLE, Ohio — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $600.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $5.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.64 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $91.3 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.53 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.20 to $9.60 per share.

