Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $394.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $365 million to $375 million.
