Lawmakers in New York State, whose laws govern roughly half the foreign bonds issued by emerging-market countries — about $800 billion of outstanding debt — are considering legislation that would limit how much private investors are allowed to recoup when governments default and seek to restructure. Proponents of the change say it’s about social justice and protecting developing nations from exploitation. The financial industry says it would destroy the sovereign debt market and leave poor nations in the cold.

1. How could debt default be a money-making opportunity?

When a country fails to pay back debt, all bondholders come to the negotiation table to discuss the extent of losses they’re willing to absorb on the debt they hold. Wall Street investors have a lot of power in these distressed situations, and they often seek extra sweeteners or protections to account for the risk of further defaults. Such negotiations can drag on, making it hard for countries to get out of default and regain access to capital markets. In an infamous case of stalled debt talks, billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management and other hedge funds made over $4 billion in the aftermath of Argentina’s 2001 default after refusing to take losses on their bonds and demanding full repayment. Since then, the problem of private creditor holdouts in a debt restructuring has preoccupied the sovereign debt community, said Lee Buchheit, a lawyer with more than four decades of sovereign debt-restructuring experience. For years, activists pushing for debt relief for emerging markets have sought to remove some of the creditors’ leverage in these deals.

2. What would the legislation do?

The NY Taxpayer and International Debt Crises Protection Act would mandate “equitable burden-sharing between public and private creditors.” That means that private investors couldn’t get better treatment in a default than the US or another sovereign lender like the International Monetary Fund. The legislation, introduced in both the Assembly and the Senate, would apply to all future bonds, as well as existing emerging-market hard-currency bonds governed by New York law. The bill’s backers say this would speed up negotiations and reduce legal costs for governments in default, because it would reduce the incentive for private creditors to drag out debt talks or seek higher payouts through litigation.

3. Who’s pushing for it?

The legislation’s strongest supporters are a diverse coalition that includes religious groups, labor unions, charities for the poor such as Jubilee USA Network and economist Joseph Stiglitz. Former Argentina economy minister Martin Guzman and Colombia’s former finance chief, Jose Antonio Ocampo, are also among its supporters. It’s sponsored by Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy and Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

4. Who’s leading the opposition?

A creditors group representing big money managers from Pacific Investment Management Co. to Fidelity Investments is pushing back against the legislation, as are trade organizations including the Institute of International Finance and the Investment Company Institute. They argue that private investors would be less inclined to buy emerging-market debt under the proposed rules. Developing countries would be harmed, they say, because they’d be forced to pay higher interest to make their debt more attractive. Borrowing costs could rise significantly if the legislation is enacted, according to David Knutson, a senior investment director at Schroder Investment Management and chair of the Credit Roundtable, a group representing bondholders.

5. Is the legislation likely to become law?

It has a better chance than ever before, but the timing is tight because the 2023 legislative session ends on June 8. Among several similar proposals that had been introduced in New York in the past years, this legislation has advanced the furthest, passing the assembly’s judiciary committee in May. It comes at a time when governments, especially those that borrowed heavily at low interest during the pandemic, have been hit by soaring borrowing costs and economic risks. With Venezuela well into its fifth year of default and Zambia stepping into its third year of negotiations, activists are desperate to find any remedies to prevent the dragging out of debt talks so that countries can regain growth and access to international capital markets. To become law, the bills would need approval by Senate and Assembly committees, pass a vote on the floor and be signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, who has until year-end to make a decision. The bills would take effect immediately after the governor’s approval.

6. Which countries would be affected most?

The bills apply to all sovereign debt issued under New York jurisdiction, but countries that are in default or have debt trading at distressed levels would be affected most. They are economically vulnerable and in desperate need of foreign capital. This year, a record five nations — Belarus, Ghana, Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Zambia — have already defaulted and are locked out of international capital markets until a deal can be struck with creditors. Eleven more nations including Ukraine, Pakistan and Tunisia have dollar debt trading at distressed levels, which means their bond spreads are at more than 10 percentage points over US Treasuries. A record 13 countries are teetering on the verge of default, with their debt rated at at CCC+ or below, according to Fitch Ratings.

7. Could they issue debt in another jurisdiction to avoid the change?

Yes. The UK is another popular jurisdiction to issue foreign debt. But advocates for the change in New York law are also pushing the UK to adopt a similar measure, and the UK government has proposed working with New York to improve private creditor participation in debt restructurings. There’s also potential for issuers to move their existing bonds to the Delaware jurisdiction.

