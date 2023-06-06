Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The concept of financial reparations for Black Americans was already being hotly debated after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer. Then in 2023, California became the first state to put a potential dollar value on multi-generational inequality as a direct result of slavery. On the national stage, a bill proposed in the US House of Representatives would earmark $14 trillion to eliminate the wealth gap between Black and White Americans. Reparations have also gained traction in the UK, where financial institutions have wrestled with the ways they benefited from slavery.

Read more: California Puts Slavery Reparations to an $800 Billion Test

1. What are reparations?

The term is usually used to mean monetary compensation for widespread injustice. But it can be applied more broadly. The United Nations, which says states “are under legal obligation to provide reparations for gross violations attributable to them,” says they can take the form of restitution, rehabilitation, compensation, satisfaction (apologies) and guarantees of non-repetition.

Advertisement

2. What’s the issue in the US?

After the federal government ended slavery in the District of Columbia during the Civil War, it paid slaveholders $300 for every emancipated slave, while enslaved people were offered assistance only if they agreed to emigrate to Africa. General William T. Sherman, as he led Union armies through the South, promised formerly enslaved Black Americans 40 acres of confiscated Confederate land. But President Andrew Johnson put an end to that plan in 1865, and ex-slaves never received compensation for the wealth generated by their labor.

3. Why address that now?

Scholars William Darity and Darrick Hamilton argue that generations of unequal treatment have contributed to the disparities Black Americans face in the workplace, financial sector, health care arena and classroom. In an influential 2014 essay in the Atlantic, author Ta-Nehisi Coates described reparations as “more than recompense for past injustices — more than a handout, a payoff, hush money, or a reluctant bribe. What I’m talking about is a national reckoning that would lead to spiritual renewal.” More recently, economists have found that the racial wealth gap, an enduring effect of slavery, has widened in recent decades, and could worsen further as economic inequality increases.

Advertisement

4. What is California considering?

A task force in California is putting a set of proposals before the state legislature in June, and supportive lawmakers plan to propose bills enacting at least some of the measures by the end of the 2024 legislative session. The most controversial of the options is direct compensation: Depending on the harms claimed and how many years a potential recipient has lived in California, individuals could receive as much as $1.2 million. The recommendations also include symbolic gestures, like an official apology from California for the atrocities and harms suffered by Black people. Other proposals are more tangible, like greater investments in schools, health care, housing, job training and businesses in Black communities; improving access to higher education; advancing voting rights and an overhaul of policing. In a separate reparations effort in San Francisco, a group is proposing a $5 million lump-sum payment to each eligible Black resident.

5. What’s happening outside of California?

Advertisement

Reparation efforts are springing up across the US. In May, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a measure into law to create a down-payment assistance program for past victims of racist real estate covenants and their descendants in the state. Cities including St. Louis, Saint Paul, Minnesota and Asheville, North Carolina, have created commissions to explore redress. Evanston, Illinois, the first city in the US to pass a reparations resolution, expanded its housing program in 2023 to include direct cash benefits. In the UK, Lloyd’s of London and Greene King have announced what some have called reparations in the form of investments directed at Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, after it was revealed that some of the country’s most influential companies had slave-based origins.

6. Have reparations been given in the past?

Yes. Perhaps the most famous example is Germany paying reparations to Holocaust survivors after World War II. Those have varied in amount and form, but historians estimate that Germany has made over $80 billion in social welfare payments to Jewish people who suffered under the Nazi regime. In 1995, the South African government established the Truth & Reconciliation Commission to publicly confront its history of apartheid and later paid reparations to 18,000 victims who gave testimony. In 1988, the US gave $20,000 to each of the 82,219 Japanese Americans who survived internment during World War II.

Advertisement

7. What forms might new reparations take?

The simplest would be a cash payout. Alternatives proposed in the US include scholarship funds and trust funds for the descendants of the victims. Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, among others, has suggested so-called baby bonds: annual payments into an account for children set up at birth and cashed out at age 18. Some argue that broader efforts to change the nation’s culture, such as education programs, are important ways to reduce racism. When the city council of Asheville passed a resolution in 2020 supporting reparations in their community, members said they supported making investments in areas like affordable housing and minority business ownership meant to close the wealth gap.

8. How much might US reparations cost?

Economist Robert Browne argued in 2000 that $1.4 trillion to $4.7 trillion was needed to “restore the Black community to the economic position it would have if it had not been subject so slavery and discrimination.” The amount is what Browne calculates as the income produced by enslaved people for their White owners prior to 1860. Yahoo Finance in 2019 estimated a $17.1 trillion price tag to compensate African Americans for the cumulative damage of slavery, segregation and modern inequalities in US society. In legislation introduced in May, Representative Cori Bush, a Democrat who represents St. Louis, contends that $14 trillion is needed to eliminate the wealth gap between Black and White Americans.

Advertisement

9. What do critics of these ideas say?

On a practical level, they point out that determining who is or isn’t a descendant of the US slave force would be next to impossible. Prominent US Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell argue that White Americans should not have to pay for acts that predated their birth, a position seconded by Tim Scott, a 2024 presidential contender and the only African American Republican in the US Senate.

10. What do polls show?

In the US, reparations have never been a broadly popular idea. In a 2021 Pew Research poll, only 30% of Americans said that descendants of enslaved people should be repaid in some way, such as being given land or money. But that’s up from the 14% who said in a 2002 Gallup poll that the government should make cash payments to Black Americans who are the descendants of slaves. The 2021 poll shows a stark partisan divide: 8% of Republicans surveyed supported reparations, compared with 48% of Democrats.

--With assistance from Karen Breslau.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article