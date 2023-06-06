Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Europeans with a sweet tooth are having a bad summer. The market price of sugar has soared 80% in the past year, pushing up the cost of soft drinks, candy and ice cream. Though health officials probably think no price is high enough, sugar makes other food inflation look tame — and far less sticky.

Sugar producers like Germany’s Suedzucker AG expect these massive price hikes to hold into the coming months, and they are cashing in. Sugar remains cheap in absolute terms, with cost increases mostly reflecting pressures beyond manufacturers’ control. Nevertheless, their high earnings will further fuel the “greedflation” debate amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The stunning transformation of Big Sugar’s fortunes follows years of crisis. European sugar demand is in structural decline due to healthier eating (though consumption isn’t falling as rapidly as doctors and dentists might wish). Furthermore, market liberalization — culminating in the end of production quotas in 2017 — led to a global glut and low prices that forced European manufacturers to close more than a dozen sugar factories.

Planting of beets — the key raw material for most European sugar production — has steadily fallen, which has turned Europe into a net importer of sugar. Today the continent has just a handful of large sugar manufacturers, among them Germany’s Suedzucker, Nordzucker AG and Pfeifer & Langen, French processor Tereos and Associated British Foods Plc (owner of British Sugar).

“There’s less sugar produced in Europe than there was before and we’ve had this big divergence in pricing. I think, that will stay for the foreseeable future,” AB Foods boss George Weston told investors in November.

While there’s now a global bull market in sugar, several factors have combined to exacerbate European sugar inflation. Drought followed by adverse winter weather hurt sugar yields, and French farmers worried about a ban on yellow virus-combatting insecticides (to protect honeybees) sowed less beet. Meanwhile, higher corn, cereal and rapeseed prices deterred beet planting and gave growers more bargaining power (pay up, or we’ll plant something else). In March, Tereos announced the closure of a French sugar factory.

Farmers’ diesel and fertilizer costs also increased. And processing sugar is very energy intensive — beets are heated to release the sweet stuff — and hence manufacturers last year faced much higher gas bills. Energy costs have since fallen a lot, but any benefit for sugar prices may limited by hedging.

So far, high prices haven’t triggered demand destruction or a big supply response. Sugar imports from Ukraine surged after the EU allowed duty-free access, but last week Kyiv temporarily halted further shipments. Polish farmers are planting more beets, but it probably won’t be enough to create a large price-easing surplus.

The global situation isn’t helping either. Bad weather has hurt India’s harvest, for example, and while there are high hopes for Brazil’s sugar output, transporting it remains a challenge. Crop damage from the return of El Nino could yet cause the sugar market to tighten even further.

High prices have transformed the profitability of European sugar manufacturers, notwithstanding some exceptions. (A poor UK beet crop has forced British Sugar to buy very expensive sugar from rivals.) Suedzucker, Europe’s largest producer, swung from a loss to a €230 million ($246.8 million) operating profit in its sugar business in the fiscal year that ended in February — its best result in nearly a decade. It expects sugar profits to roughly double this financial year.

Non-listed rival Nordzucker is also predicting “an even more positive” financial year than the one just ended when its operating profit almost doubled. It anticipates “very positive” price trends for sugar to due low European supply and “continuing very high inflation.” Both companies are majority-owned by beet-farmer groups.

European sugar producers are benefiting from a sugar price “that exceeds input cost increases by a considerable margin,” Metzler Capital Markets analyst Alexander Neuberger told clients last week. He thinks a “structural change” in the market has paved the way for “sustainably higher sugar prices compared with recent years.”

“European sugar manufacturers have realized it’s good for them when the market is in deficit,” Anton Brink, analyst at Antaurus Capital Management told me. “They can’t compete with the Brazilians from a cost perspective and are therefore reliant on the EU having import tariffs.”

Sugar is often a relatively small part of food and drink manufacturers’ costs, but buyers are unhappy and warn small businesses could face disaster if low supplies lead to outright shortages. They are urging Europe to suspend protective levies on white sugar imports. The EU’s tariff of up to €419 a ton provides “a price threshold up to which the sugar industry can drive its quoted prices without having to fear competition,” the sugar buyers’ industry group CIUS claimed in April.

Suspending tariffs might lower consumer prices, but it would hurt domestic beet farmers who complain Europe’s sugar market is already more deregulated than most. With such an invidious political choice, it’s easy to see why sugar inflation could prove sticky.

