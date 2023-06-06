Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Poles dubbed it Lex Tusk — the “Tusk law.” That moniker aptly describes legislation Poland enacted last week. It established a commission to investigate “Russian influence” in Polish politics and gave the committee almost unchecked powers to ban public figures from running for office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In reality, Poland’s populist and hard-right governing party, called Law & Justice, wrote the lex to keep one particular person off the ballot in this fall’s election: Donald Tusk. A former president of the European Council, he now leads the main opposition party, called Civic Platform.

In his previous stints as Polish prime minister — in that relatively peaceful time before Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 — Tusk did indeed make a genuine effort to reset relations with Poland’s historic enemies, Germany and Russia. But insinuating, as Law & Justice does, that Tusk is a covert Kremlin agent is ludicrous. And everybody from principled Poles to the European Union and the US Department of State has said so.

The question — as ever when authoritarian wannabes break democratic rules or etiquette — is what to do about this foul play. Too often, the answer is: not much. There’s been negligible resistance in Hungary in the 13 years during which Prime Minister Viktor Orban gradually but thoroughly turned that country into a quasi-autocracy. Dyed-in-the-wool democrats also did little to stop Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who began his third term as president this weekend — from turning Turkey into a neo-Ottoman sultanate.

More inspiring to freedom lovers has been the civic courage of Israelis. For much of this year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been trying to get the country’s court system under his thumb. In that way, he’s channeling Orban, Erdogan and indeed Poland — this week, the European Union’s highest court ruled that its judicial reforms are illegal. But Israelis rose up with mass protests and hunger strikes. That tug-of-war isn’t over, but it hasn’t gone Netanyahu’s way so far.

Poles this weekend emulated that Israeli insurgence. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Warsaw and other cities to rally behind Tusk and the opposition — and against Law & Justice and its cantankerous leader and perennial Tusk-hater, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Such positive, transparent and entirely clean methods of protest are the proper and democratic way to go. The wrong approach is for either side in polarized places to bend or break the rules in order to preempt even worse transgressions by the other.

Last week, for example, the European Parliament said Hungary had undermined democratic norms so much that it couldn’t be trusted to hold the EU’s rotating presidency in the second half of 2024, as scheduled. Discussions are underway to wrest that role from Orban’s government, even though nothing in the EU’s treaties permits this step.

Polarized democracies are prone to such downward spirals, when all sides participate in rule breaking. That’s the upshot of new research by a team around Alia Braley at the University of California, Berkeley. She and her co-authors did various studies with Republicans and Democrats in the US. They found that both sides were willing to undermine democratic norms — banning their opponents’ rallies, say, or supporting laws that make it harder for them to get elected — to the extent that they suspected their adversaries to be planning similar steps. Only when confronted with evidence that their opponents weren’t in fact scheming such transgressions did both sides abide by democratic etiquette again.

Populists and authoritarians will deliberately and cynically exploit this psychology, which is akin to the prisoner’s dilemma in game theory. Unscrupulous leaders will goad their supporters with fake accusations that the other side is cheating, as a way of riling mobs to Stop Steals, sack Capitols and what not. The job of true democrats, by contrast, is to hew to principle, never subverting norms and instead resisting forcefully and licitly when opponents do play foul.

The electorate’s choice then becomes clear, as it did in Poland over the weekend. Kaczynski and his Law & Justice minions had once again done their best to smother the demonstrations, directing state-controlled radio and TV to call them a “March of Hatred,” spreading distasteful Auschwitz memes on social media, and more.

Undeterred, huge numbers of Poles ignored this drivel and took to the streets. Their symbolism was pitch-perfect. June 4 was also the date in 1989 when Poles voted in their first partially free election under the Kremlin-backed Communist regime. That progress had been won over years of courageous protests and strikes by Lech Walesa and his Solidarity trade union.

This Sunday, Walesa, who received a Nobel Peace Prize for his valor and later became Poland’s first freely elected president after the Cold War, pressed through the enthusiastic crowds alongside Tusk. And as in the 1980s, Poles again turned out en masse to insist on freedom. That’s an encouraging start to what promises to be a cliffhanger of an election later this year.

