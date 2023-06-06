Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It may seem strange to be talking about American exceptionalism. Just over a week ago it looked like the US government was so divided that lawmakers would fail to raise the nation’s borrowing capacity, sparking a default that would cause a worldwide economic and financial market catastrophe. But they did, albeit with little time to spare.

The episode reminded us once again that there’s often a big difference between perception and reality. The perception was that a dysfunctional government is leading the nation to economic ruin. The reality is that the US is the envy of the world — at least when viewed through the eyes of investors. The currency, bond and stock markets are all sending a similar message: America is the place to be.

It starts with the dollar. It’s said that a nation’s currency is not much different from a company’s share price in that it’s the best indicator of investor sentiment. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which measures the greenback against other major currencies, held its value through the first five months of 2023, and is closer to its highs of the year than its lows.

Sure, some of this has to do with the much higher interest rates investors can get in the US relative to the rest of the developed world. At 5.25%, the Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate compares with 3.25% in the euro zone, 4.50% in the UK and Canada, and negative (that’s right) 0.10% in Japan. But the currency strategists at Citigroup Inc. detect something else going on. In a report published Friday, they wrote that the desire for dollars is partly tied to the booming demand for shares in US technology companies, which are seen as the primary beneficiaries of a budding boom in artificial intelligence. Indeed, the Nasdaq 100 Index of tech stocks has soared 33% this year.

“If momentum in AI really translates into idiosyncratic US tech outperformance, then we must consider what this means” for the macroeconomy, “especially given it could crowd in equity flows towards” the dollar, the Citigroup strategists wrote. What are the macroeconomic implications? NewEdge Wealth LLC strategist and former Bloomberg Opinion contributor Ben Emons estimates AI will mushroom to a $1.3 trillion market and “become a monster employment generator” that “will boost sales and ad spending in the tech industry.”

Even if such estimates prove hyperbolic, AI is far from the only thing that the US has going for it at the moment. Few understand what the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 means to the US economy. Despite its much-derided name, the legislation has unleashed massive capital investment. Construction spending by manufacturers in the US has more than doubled in the past year, reaching an annual rate of almost $190 billion in April, according to Ben Holland and Alex Tanzi of Bloomberg News, who cite Census Bureau data. Manufacturing now accounts for about 13% of all non-government construction, the highest share on record in a data series stretching back to the early 1990s, they report. Intel Corp. is investing about $20 billion to build a chip fabrication plant in Ohio and Ford Motor Co. broke ground last year on a Tennessee factory that will make electric trucks.

And don’t get roped in by the “de-dollarization” hype. The thinking here is that the US has “weaponized” the dollar through heavy financial sanctions imposed on Russia, including preventing that country’s central bank from accessing its foreign-currency reserves. As such, countries whose ideological leanings conflict with those of the US might want to move their reserves into the currency of a more friendly country. Indeed, when the foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa convened in Cape Town last week, Bloomberg News reported that they asked the bloc’s specially created bank to provide guidance on how a potential new shared currency might work, including how it could shield other member countries from the impact of sanctions such as those imposed on Russia.

It won’t be an easy task. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, use of the dollar in global transactions has only grown, jumping to 42.7% from 38.9%, according to Swift, the member-owned cooperative that provides financial messaging services to more than 10,000 institutions and corporations in 210 countries. A decade ago, the dollar’s share was less than 35%. Clearly, the world sees benefit in transacting business in a currency where the rule of law takes precedence.

That rule of law is what draws capital from all around the world to the US in good times and bad. In the week before lawmakers agreed on raising the debt ceiling, the US Treasury Department auctioned $120 billion of two-, five- and seven-year notes. What’s remarkable is that even with all the breathless commentary about the US heading for a sure default, each of the sales attracted much higher-than-average demand from a group of buyers generally seen as a proxy for foreign investors. So-called indirect bidders took 68.2% of the $42 billion in two-year notes offered, the most for that maturity since 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the $43 billion in five-year notes, they took 72.7%, the second-most on record, while it was an equally gaudy 72.3% for the $35 billion of seven-year notes offered.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries on behalf of foreign central banks and other international investors back up the notion that demand is rising. Such holdings have risen to $2.99 trillion, the most since September. Likewise, the latest Treasury Department data show that non-US investors owned $7.57 trillion of Treasuries as of March, the most in a year. All this should make it easier for the market to absorb the deluge of Treasuries that is coming as the government rebuilds its cash accounts now that the debt ceiling has been lifted. This pending flood of sales isn’t a surprise, and yet the US bond market has still managed to deliver superior returns of 2.17% this year through Friday, versus the 1.63% for the global debt market overall, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Lastly, there’s the stock market. The MSCI USA Index has gained 11.8% this year through Friday, trouncing the 6.20% increase in the MSCI All-Country World Index excluding the US. Not only that, investors value US shares more dearly than their non-US counterparts. The price-to-earnings ratio for the MSCI USA index is 19.4, compared with 13.1 for the non-US index. The current gap of 6.3 has expanded from 5.2 at the end of 2022 and 4.3 at the start of the Biden administration in January 2021.

The perception is that US democracy is broken, but the reality is that democracy is messy and it’s hard. It always has been. The latest debt ceiling fight, played out in the age of social media, with all the twists and turns scrutinized, criticized and praised in real time, proved that in spades. Or as Winston Churchill said, “Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others that have been tried.” Market participants seem to know this, choosing instead to focus on the reality of American exceptionalism and not the perception of America in decline. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

