Do you check all of your account balances on one app? Or use a digital wallet to split the tab with friends? Welcome to the world of open banking, made possible by banks sharing data with financial technology platforms that offer payments, budgeting and other services. It’s the plumbing behind a seamless, convenient future for consumer finance. The approach was pioneered in the UK, and now the rest of the world is catching up — fast.

1. What is open banking?

Open banking refers to a system where banks share data with other financial firms, providing account information such as client names, balances, payments, transaction history, and other details. The practice enables so-called fintech platforms to provide services to the same customers, generally through mobile phone apps, in a competitive and safe banking ecosystem. It’s powered by application programming interfaces, or APIs, the ubiquitous way that multiple programs communicate.

2. What’s the big idea here?

UK regulators pioneered open banking in 2017 to spur competition in financial services. It was sparked by a study showing that the country’s legacy retail banks weren’t pushing hard enough to innovate. At the time, digital banking was taking off and customers were looking for more tools that could save them time and money. The largest UK banks were required to open their systems and build interfaces to give fintechs access to account data if a customer gave permission. Since then, a wave of startups have capitalized on the technology. Today, more than 70% of digitally active UK adults use a fintech service, according to a government-commissioned review.

3. Where is it catching on?

Regulators in some countries, such as Brazil and India, have raced to catch up with the UK and the broad adoption of open banking in Europe. Brazil achieved 5 million connected accounts approximately five times faster than the UK did, according to a report by the Global Open Finance Index. The same study said India’s rollout covered more than 1 billion accounts. By 2027, the global value of transactions enabled by open banking is expected to exceed $330 billion, up from $27 billion in 2022, according to digital technology market researcher Juniper.

4. What about the US?

The US hasn’t required banks to open up. There’s been pushback to regulatory efforts, even with the surging popularity of payment services such as Venmo and PayPal, which use elements of open banking. About 45 financial institutions have reached data-sharing agreements with Plaid Inc., which provides gateways that connect fintechs to bank accounts. Some banks, for their part, are uneasy about the risk of fraud and don’t want to cede their customer relationships to rivals. The rapid drain of deposits from US regional banks in March also spooked some bankers and regulators.

5. What else can open banking do?

It’s not just banks and fintechs that are transformed by the smoother system. The secure data transfer provides the infrastructure for a variety of interfaces that have the potential to transform a range of industries. Examples include affordability checks for auto finance, payments options for utility bills, payroll services for businesses, refunds for merchants, subscription payments for streaming platforms, debt collection, QR codes, and even loyalty programs that put an end to fiddly stamps and cards. The next step is open finance — which makes use of a customer’s data to offer and manage mortgages, savings products, pensions, insurance and consumer credit.

