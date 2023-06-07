Development in North Potomac, Md., adds 70 single-family houses Toll Brothers’ Windmill Collection is part of the 186-lot Mt. Prospect community The two-story great room and loft in the Windmill Collection's Kalorama model home at Mt. Prospect in North Potomac, Md. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Address: 13901 Whisper Way, North Potomac, Md.

Builder: Toll Brothers

Type of homes: Single-family

Prices: Starting at $1,800,000

Number of units: 70 Windmill Collection home sites (39 have been sold; 31 are available, including 28 undeveloped home sites). Bedrooms : Kalorama, 5 to 8; Parkhurst, 5 to 7; Renwick, 4 to 7.

Bathrooms : Kalorama, 5 to 8; Parkhurst, 5 to 8; Renwick, 3 to 8.

Square-footage : Kalorama, from 5,175; Parkhurst, from 4,679; Renwick, from 4,471.

HOA fee: $95 a month

Property website: https://www.tollbrothers.com/luxury-homes-for-sale/Maryland/Mt.-Prospect/The-Windmill-Collection

Sales: 866-232-1718 Features The Windmill Collection is the newest group of single-family houses in the 186-lot Mt. Prospect community in North Potomac, Md. Built on a former farm, Mt. Prospect was designed to showcase the rural landscape and natural beauty, said Nimita Shah, a vice president at Toll Brothers. “As you approach the community from the surrounding roads, you quickly get the sense that you are entering an area that has a deep history with timeless appeal,” Shah said. “As you wind down the main entry road of the community, there are few homes set on spacious home sites, which give you just an indication of what’s to come. The rest of the community is set back from the main roads to create a quiet enclave.”

Advertisement

The Windmill Collection’s 70 houses come in three flexible floor plans (Kalorama, Parkhurst and Renwick) and three exterior styles (Craftsman, Fairview and Modern Farmhouse), with vinyl siding and brick and stone accents. The collection’s decorated model home, for instance, has a Kalorama floor plan and a Modern Farmhouse exterior design with gray vinyl siding and stone accents. House lot sizes range from about a third of an acre to more than half an acre. A two-car garage is standard in all floor plans, and an additional one-car garage is an optional upgrade.

In all the floor plans, 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors are standard throughout most of the first floor. Stairs have stained oak handrails and treads with painted risers. The dining room, a study and a powder room are off the entry foyer. The great room, the kitchen and a casual dining area are at the rear of the house.

The standard Parkhurst and Kalorama layouts have a first-floor bedroom with a full en suite bathroom. A larger suite and a second first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom are options in these floor plans. The Renwick has a first-floor study that can be upgraded to a bedroom suite. The Kalorama model home’s upgrades include the larger bedroom suite and an extension for a second first-floor bedroom suite at the back of the house.

The standard Parkhurst and Kalorama floor plans have a two-story great room, with a second-floor loft in the Kalorama and a walkway in the Parkhurst. An option in the Parkhurst reduces the ceiling height and adds a loft. The standard Renwick has a single-story great room and a loft.

In all three floor plans, the standard second floor has a primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom, three more bedrooms and a laundry room with hookups for a washer and dryer. In the Kalorama and Parkhurst floor plans, each bedroom on this level has a private bathroom. In the Renwick, two of the bedrooms share a bathroom. Finished space on a third floor — a room and a full bathroom — is an option in all three floor plans.

An unfinished lower level is standard in all the floor plans. Available upgrades include a recreation room with wet bar; a bedroom with a full bathroom; finished space under an optional first-floor bedroom suite; and sliding-glass doors to the backyard.

The decorated Kalorama model home has an optional porch outside the casual dining area on the first floor. There is an optional patio down a flight of stairs from the porch.

Kitchens

Standard kitchens in Windmill Collection houses have stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances, Kohler fixtures, recessed lighting, an island and a tile backsplash. Century cabinets and granite counters come in a variety of colors and finishes. The decorated Kalorama model home has a primary kitchen and an optional prep kitchen between the garage and a multigenerational suite. The prep kitchen replaces a walk-in closet and part of the house’s everyday entry.

Advertisement

Kitchens in the decorated model home have upgraded JennAir stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets with gold-colored hardware, upgraded textured granite countertops, and a Calacatta Miele marble backsplash. The model home also has a butler’s pantry, standard in the Kalorama floor plan.

Bathrooms

The first-floor powder room in all three floor plans has a pedestal sink and hardwood flooring. All bathrooms have Kohler fixtures, Century cabinets and granite countertops.

A first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom is standard in the Parkhurst and Kalorama floor plans and an upgrade in the Renwick. The optional second bedroom adds another full bathroom. A finished lower-level option has a full bathroom.

The decorated Kalorama model home has seven full bathrooms and the first-floor powder room.

Advertisement

The primary bathroom in the decorated model home has an upgrade package that includes a shower with two heads, two benches and two niches. The upgrade also comes with a soaker tub and two single-sink vanities. The floor of the bathroom and shower surround are marble-look tile that matches the small hexagonal tiles on the shower floor. The vanities have white cabinets and gray textured-granite countertops that match those in the kitchen. Three other second-floor bedrooms have en suite bathrooms with a shower-tub combination, a single-sink vanity, a granite counter and black fixtures.

The full bathroom in the first-floor bedroom suite of the decorated model home has a walk-in shower with a bench and a two-sink vanity with a granite countertop and white cabinets. The second floor of the Kalorama and Parkhurst floor plans has an en suite bathroom with each of the four bedrooms. In the Renwick, the primary bedroom and one other bedroom come with en suite bathrooms. Two bedrooms share a bathroom. In the model home, the optional third floor has a full bathroom.

Community amenities, recreation

Mt. Prospect will have a 10-acre park with fenced dog parks, an arboretum and picnic areas. There is a playground, a pond, a dock and a gazebo. Catch-and-release fishing will be allowed in the pond. Walking trails connect to Montgomery County’s Muddy Branch Park, less than a mile away. Big Pines Local Park and Greenbriar Local Park are about two miles away. Dufeif Local Park is about two and a half miles away. Glenstone, a private art museum on nearly 300 acres, is two miles away.

Nearby shops and restaurants

Potomac Village Shopping Center, about seven miles away, has grocery stores, shops and restaurants. The Downtown Crown shopping area and the Rio Washington shopping area are about four miles away.

Schools

Elementary: Travilah Elementary

Middle: Robert Frost Middle School

High: Thomas S. Wooton High School

Transportation

Route 28 is about eight miles away, and I-270 is about six miles away. The Rockville Metro station, on the Red Line, is about seven miles away.

What sets it apart

“These luxury homes are truly designed for the way buyers live today,” Shah said, “with options for home offices, flex spaces, multigenerational suites, outdoor living and more.”