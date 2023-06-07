Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $207 million. On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $783 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.23 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have dropped nearly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has dropped roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

