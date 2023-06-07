Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $207 million.
The company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $783 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.23 billion.
Brown-Forman B shares have dropped nearly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has dropped roughly 6% in the last 12 months.
