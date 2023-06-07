Brown-Forman: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $207 million. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel’s and other brands posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $783 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.23 billion.

Brown-Forman shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

