Campbell: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. — CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $160 million.
The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.
Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3 per share.
