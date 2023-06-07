Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period.

