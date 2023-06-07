Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $31 million.
The retailer posted revenue of $459.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.9 million.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.56 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion.
