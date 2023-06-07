Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $58.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.78 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $420.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.30 to $3.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million to $435 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $266.6 million.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.80 to $11.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion.

