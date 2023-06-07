Semtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAMARILLO, Calif. — CAMARILLO, Calif. — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $236.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Semtech expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $233 million to $243 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMTC

GiftOutline Gift Article