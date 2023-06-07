Smartsheet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. — BELLEVUE, Wash. — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $219.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Smartsheet expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $228 million to $231 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Smartsheet expects full-year earnings in the range of 37 cents to 44 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $943 million to $948 million.
