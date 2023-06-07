Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11.6 million.
The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $295 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion.
_____
