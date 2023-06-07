United Natural: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — PROVIDENCE, R.I. — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7 million. On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.51 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.52 billion.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $30.1 billion to $30.5 billion.

