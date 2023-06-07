United Natural: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — PROVIDENCE, R.I. — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7 million.
The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.51 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.52 billion.
United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $30.1 billion to $30.5 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNFI