Urstadt Biddle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. — GREENWICH, Conn. — Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fiscal second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $5.2 million, or 14 cents per share.
The commercial real estate investment trust, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period.
