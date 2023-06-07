Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to steer clear of weight loss drugs sold through compounding pharmacies, some of which are brazenly being marketed as “generic” Ozempic and Wegovy. The move shows the intensity of the frenzy over the two Novo Nordisk drugs, which use the same active ingredient, semaglutide. Troublingly, it’s hard to imagine the dysfunction in the market improving anytime soon.

As the FDA noted in its warning, there are no generic versions of these drugs. The products being offered by some pharmacies and weight loss clinics might not work – and could even be dangerous. That’s a message that consumers really need to hear.

A true generic drug is an FDA-approved product that has been proven to be the equivalent of the branded product – that the ingredients are of the same quality and that the same amount of gets into the bloodstream, where it lingers for the same amount of time.

Advertisement

That’s not necessarily what you’re getting with one of these compounded versions of semaglutide. Compounding is a process in which a pharmacist or a clinic tailors a drug to a particular patient — mixing two FDA-approved drugs together into a topical cream, for example. The FDA also allows pharmacies to compound a drug when there’s a shortage, as has occurred on and off with Wegovy since its approval in 2021.

But as online pharmacies and clinics take advantage of this regulatory grey area, it’s unclear whether the ingredients in compounded semaglutide are being sourced from reputable, regulated manufacturers — or if the version of the drug being offered is the same as what’s in a vial marketed by Novo Nordisk. Many clinics are also adding other ingredients, like B12, that have no proven benefits and might alter the efficacy of the drug. There are no guarantees about what consumers are getting.

And it’s not only online pharmacies preying on desperate consumers. Doctors are, too. Several obesity medicine specialists told me about patients who had come to them after buying a compounded version of semaglutide directly from a provider who later refused to offer a prescription to the FDA-approved version. The patients couldn’t answer basic questions about the drug they were taking, like the dosage they were prescribed, and weren’t being monitored for side effects.

Advertisement

There’s no easy solution. The dysfunction in the market that’s driving consumers to buy compounded semaglutide has spun so far out of control that it will be hard to rein in.

One necessary step is to work faster to ensure a steady supply of this class of drugs. To keep the weight off, Wegovy and products like it need to be taken continuously. When shortages make it hard for people to find their next month’s supply, they start “feeling desperate, and when they feel desperate, they start doing things they wouldn’t normally do,” says Robert Kushner, who specializes in obesity medicine at Northwestern Medicine. That could mean driving 75 miles to the one pharmacy that has the drug in stock, as one of Kushner’s patients was forced to do, or it might mean turning to a compounding pharmacy.

Novo Nordisk, obviously motivated to fix the problem, has invested several billions of dollars to ramp up its manufacturing. The financial stakes couldn’t be higher: Bloomberg Intelligence estimates sales of branded obesity drugs to grow from roughly $2.5 billion last year to $44 billion in 2030. But it typically takes years to get new manufacturing up and running, particularly for this type of product — an injectable peptide analogue.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the company is taking steps to ensure that people already taking the drug can continue to get their hands on it. That has meant limiting the number of starter doses it doles out (people begin on a low dose of the drug and are slowly ramped up to a level that maximizes weight loss).

The company also took the unusual measure of pausing advertisements for Wegovy until the supply shortages are remedied. That’s a reasonable strategy, but one that likely won’t do much good given the seemingly endless stream of content from social media influencers.

Another issue, equally intractable, is the price of these drugs. Wegovy can cost as much as $1,000 per month, and most insurers don’t cover it. That’s driving consumers to seek out these compounded products, which tend to be hundreds of dollars cheaper.

Advertisement

And then there’s the problem of overprescribing. The typical consumer of compounded drugs is “someone whose insurance isn’t going to cover medications for weight loss … or someone who thinks they need it and they don’t,” says Diana Thiara, medical director of the Weight Management Program at University of California of San Francisco.

Thiara is one of several doctors who told me they’re worried that when they or another specialist refuses to prescribe the drugs, patients can easily find a telehealth provider or sketchy clinic that is more than happy to offer a compounded drug. Although she’d been excited about the potential to finally have something meaningful to offer patients who had struggled for years with their weight, now she finds herself in the awkward role of gatekeeper.

It didn’t have to be this way — and the arrival of these drugs even could have been an opportunity to reverse the weight loss industry’s long history of exploiting consumers’ vulnerabilities with products that overpromise, or even cause harm. Unlike the diet pills of past decades, semaglutide actually works.

Advertisement

Instead, the snake-oil cycle risks repeating itself. That’s a real shame.

More From Lisa Jarvis at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Eradicate Breast Cancer? The Hunt for a Vaccine Looks Promising

• How to Solve America’s Drug Shortage Problem

• Hyped as a Depression Treatment, Ketamine Is a Mystery

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article