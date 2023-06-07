Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Let the haggling begin! US banks are soon going to face higher capital demands from regulators, but what will be unclear for a little while yet is how big those requirements will be and who will be hit hardest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What is clear is that the backroom battle to influence the final figure is getting underway, with the Wall Street Journal reporting Monday that “larger banks” could face an average increase of 20%, according to its unidentified sources. That seems on the large side, especially for the biggest banks. Similar changes in Europe and limited forecasts of US bank analysts so far have come up with much smaller numbers.

This scary sounding 20% figure is likely just the opening salvo in a negotiation set to play out over the next year. However, the outcome could be larger than expected because of serious toughening up of rules for regional lenders after this year’s banking crisis.

The Federal Reserve was already due to complete a major review of capital rules this year before the mayhem in March that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and three others. But the job has been complicated by that turmoil, which exposed big flaws in the supervision and standards for midsized banks.

Regulations for lenders with total assets of between $100 billion and $200 billion are going to get stiffer as a corrective to the easier ride they were given during the presidency of Donald Trump. There’s a strong argument to say that regional banks were more vulnerable to deposit flight because they were let off a lot of the standards applied to bigger lenders seen as more of a potential danger to the financial system.

When Michael Barr became the Federal Reserve’s vice chair for supervision last summer, his focus was on updating regulation of the biggest banks. As in Europe, the final stages of writing the latest chapter of the so-called Basel rules on bank capital were most relevant for the markets businesses and the internal risk models of the most sophisticated large lenders. One of the main aims was to set minimum capital levels for various types of lending or other exposures in order to stop banks from gaming the rules with low-balled risk estimates.

Barr was always going to lean toward prudence: In his early speeches last year, he talked about the need for humility in the face of uncertain risks. Setting bank capital involves making estimates about all kinds of future problems and losses that could emerge. “I’m skeptical that regulators — or bank managers — know the answers to these questions,” he said in December.

He also said as recently as March that it was appropriate for smaller banks to enjoy a light touch from US regulators. Since this year’s failures, that idea has definitely gone out the window – or at least the line that marks what counts as “smaller” has fallen dramatically lower down the scale of balance sheet size.

Exactly what is needed to bolster the system is going to be fought over from now until the rules are finalized, probably in the first half of 2024. Barr’s first set of proposals is due out in the coming weeks – some think any day now – and those will be studied and debated in the months ahead.

For the largest banks, few analysts have made explicit forecasts because of the lack of any guidance at all so far from the Fed. In Europe, the answer regulators came to was set to add 1 percentage point to capital ratios of big lenders from January 2025, according to Kian Abouhossein, analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. However, as the results are turned into law, they are being watered down and the final impact is expected to be smaller. Whatever the result, it’s going to be far less than a 20% rise.

For the regional US banks, there will be a raft of changes, not only to capital but also to liquidity requirements and some accounting practices. Erika Najarian, analyst at UBS Group AG, estimates that the increased in capital demands will likely force them to lift their common equity ratios to a range of 10%-10.5% from an average of 9.5%.

The other changes will cut these banks’ profitability — Najarian estimates returns on equity will drop by 2 to 3 percentage points once all the extra regulation is in place. Some of this will be down to smaller banks being forced to hold more liquid assets that can be sold quickly and to be put through full annual stress tests. They will also have to deduct from their capital any losses from the falling market values of bonds they hold that are available for sale. These are things that big US banks and all European banks already do.

Some types of lending might be cut as a result of higher capital requirements, though it is hard to get a straight answer out of bank executives about exactly what sort of business they would no longer do; besides the extra demands won’t be fully required for years to come. The tradeoff is that stronger banks would be much less likely to reduce all lending in a downturn or a crisis – they won’t add to the pain in a stuttering economy.

This initial 20% estimate I would bet is an alarmist starting point to sharpen minds and start building political alliances for the battle to come. Capital requirements will be going up, but not by that much.

