McKinsey’s little-known role in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

Three years before its epic collapse, highflying Silicon Valley Bank was preparing to join the big boys of the banking world as it neared $100 billion in assets. But SVB needed help to make the leap. “Immediately they decided to hire consultants,” one former SVB employee recalled, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe internal decision-making. “Plug the gap with consultants.”

Among the consultants that SVB turned to was McKinsey & Co., the blue-chip management consulting group with a global roster of corporate and government clients. McKinsey was hired to identify gaps in SVB’s capital and risk management programs — a job that might have spotted problems with the bank’s investment strategy long before the bank’s failure.

But it didn’t work out that way.

McKinsey’s work for SVB in 2020 and 2021 — which has not been previously reported — was sharply criticized by the Federal Reserve in its sweeping report on what caused the second-largest U.S. bank collapse since 2008. The Fed found that McKinsey had “failed to design an effective program” for assessing SVB’s problems and produced a report filled with “weaknesses.”

McKinsey was not identified by name in the Fed’s postmortem examination, but a government official familiar with the regulator’s review who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal details confirmed that it was the consulting firm. Two former SVB workers also confirmed that McKinsey had been hired for the work later criticized by the Fed. The revelation comes as McKinsey continues to deal with the fallout from legal settlements over allegations by state and federal authorities regarding its disclosures in clients’ bankruptcy cases and its role in advising Purdue in marketing the painkiller OxyContin.

McKinsey said in a statement that it was hired by SVB for “a targeted assessment, geared specifically to the changes in criteria” as SVB crossed the asset benchmark for the nation’s largest banks, “not a comprehensive risk assessment.” It identified “multiple significant gaps,” McKinsey said, but it did not advise the bank on its investment strategy.

“The suggestion that McKinsey contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is false and at odds with the comprehensive public record,” said DJ Carella, McKinsey’s director of global media relations.

After SVB’s failure in early March, the bank was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and sold to First Citizens Bank & Trust. The Post detailed how SVB executives pushed ahead with a strategy of relying on longer-term investments in 2020 even as it ran afoul of a key risk metric and then changed its internal models to downplay the devastating impact of higher interest rates on those investments — decisions that foreshadowed the bank’s crash.

The Fed published a 102-page report on what went wrong at SVB. The review, conducted by Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, placed the bulk of the blame for the bank’s crash on lax oversight by regulators and mismanagement by executives.

But the Fed report also noted the outsize role of consultants at the Santa Clara, Calif.-based bank.

SVB’s rapid growth “far outpaced the abilities of its board of directors and senior management,” according to the Fed, and so the bank “regularly engaged consultants to help prepare for the transition.” Consultants from McKinsey were joined by those from Curinos, Ernst & Young, Accenture and Protiviti, among others, according to records.

“The consultants seemed to outnumber the FTEs [full-time employees],” the former bank official said.

The Fed’s report also specifically criticized the performance of another consulting firm. Two former SVB officials and a government official said it was Curinos, a small firm that specializes in banking. Its work at SVB had been previously reported.

The flood of consultants at SVB started in 2020 as the bank faced a wealth of new responsibilities. SVB was in the middle of a three-year period when its assets would triple to more than $200 billion. And it was as the bank neared that $100 billion milestone that SVB executives worried the most. SVB would no longer be a regional bank in the eyes of regulators — it would be an LFI, a large financial institution. And regulators would start continuously monitoring everything the bank did.

The former SVB official recalled that a team of regulators on an early bank visit were stunned by the lack of employees, asking, “Where is the treasury staff? Where are the risk people?”

In August 2020, McKinsey was given the task of completing an “EPS gap assessment” — a measure of the bank’s ability to meet the “enhanced prudential standards” for capital reserves, liquidity and risk management faced by the nation’s largest financial institutions, according to the consulting firm and the government official.

With McKinsey, SVB was seeking out expertise from one of the most influential consulting firms in the world — and a company that has come under increasing scrutiny for the advice it provides.

McKinsey consults with 60 percent of the world’s 100 largest banks, according to its website. Last year, it provided “financial advisory and consulting services” to the FDIC, according to a list of the agency’s vendors. And federal contract data shows that the U.S. government has spent more than $700 million on McKinsey’s services in the last decade.

McKinsey’s influence extends even further thanks to its extensive alumni network. The former head of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, once worked at McKinsey. The current CEOs of both Citi and Morgan Stanley — Jane Fraser and James Gorman, respectively — were both McKinsey partners. So was Tom Barkin, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

In 2019, McKinsey agreed to pay $15 million to settle Justice Department accusations that the firm failed to adequately disclose potential conflicts of interest in bankruptcy court cases it was involved in. Two years later, McKinsey settled investigations into its role in the nation’s opioid crisis, striking a nearly $600 million deal for helping Purdue Pharma market its OxyContin painkiller. McKinsey denied breaking the law but said it regretted its failure to recognize the scope of the epidemic.

At SVB, regulators realized that “the firm was not prepared for EPS” as SVB approached the $100 billion line at the end of 2020. The bank examiner team for large banks decided to delay its more intensive supervision of SVB until July 2021, according to Fed report. This gave the bank even more time to prepare.

But the assessment done by McKinsey failed to properly identify the bank’s shortcomings, according to the Fed report.

Bank examiners don’t usually distinguish between the work done by consultants and bank staff — focusing instead on whether the work meets regulatory expectations, according to one former SVB official and the government official.

“The Fed is very interested in seeing banks succeed when they get to LFI,” the former SVB official said. “They were trying to help us as much as possible.”

So it stood out when, in late 2021, as the bank was updating regulators on its liquidity stress testing, one banking regulator asked the SVB team members if they thought they were getting their money’s worth from McKinsey, according to one former SVB official.

The government official said he didn’t know if a bank examiner asked that particular question but that regulators will call out work that “is not meeting supervisory expectations” no matter who does it.

After that, SVB turned to a different consulting firm to address the bank’s EPS gaps, according to the former SVB official. “They helped stabilize the situation.”

The Fed report noted that SVB’s board and executives, including its chief risk officer, had “all failed to recognize” problems with the original gap assessment and plan until they were flagged by regulators in late 2021.

This, along with other shortcomings, led both regulators and SVB officials to conclude that the company’s then chief risk officer, Laura Izurieta, “did not have the experience necessary for a large financial institution,” according to the report. She stepped down from her role in early 2022 and formally departed the bank later that year.

Izurieta didn’t respond to a request for comment.

SVB’s former CEO, Greg Becker, told a Senate banking committee in May that he blamed the bank’s collapse on “a series of unprecedented events,” including the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates repeatedly in 2022. As the bank grew in size, Becker said, SVB had hired outside advisers that included law firms, consultants and investment bankers to manage risk.

Curinos, like McKinsey, was not named in the report. It conducted a study of how interest rate changes could affect SVB’s deposits, a key variable in risk models. Rising interest rates can push people to move their money in search of higher yields. In April 2022, Curinos’s deposit study, along with SVB’s own analysis, led the bank to make “a poorly supported change in assumption” on what would happen to the bank’s deposits if interest rates rose — making it appear that this was a relatively safe strategy, although “no risk had been taken off the balance sheet,” according to the Fed report.

In March 2022, after a string of Fed rate hikes and rising online panic about the bank’s stability, SVB depositors tried to withdraw $42 billion in a single day. The bank failed 24 hours later.

Curinos did not respond to a request for comment. In April, the company responded to a separate Washington Post inquiry by declining to comment on whether it did any work for SVB, adding in a statement that the company works with banks and “routinely analyzes customer behavior to assess the likelihood that their balances will change based on different stimuli, such as interest rates.”

As it gave advice to SVB, McKinsey was also publishing its views on the broader banking industry.

In February 2021, it produced a report calling attention to three “themes” that “deserve fresh attention” from bank boards: climate change, “cyberrisk” and social justice. A month later, McKinsey wrote about new Fed guidance for bank boards, telling banks to create “an aggressive but achievable plan to build out any enhancements required to address gaps.”

After SVB filed for bankruptcy in March, McKinsey found itself among the bank’s many unsecured creditors.

According to a court filing, McKinsey was still owed $2,397,491 for its advice.

