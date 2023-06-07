Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Merck’s lawsuit seeking to prevent enforcement of the drug pricing provisions adopted last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act makes lots of good arguments against the legislation. But despite oodles of colorful language, the complaint doesn’t seem likely to win the company the injunction it’s hoping for. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Under the IRA, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (abbreviated as CMS) will select (in the government’s words) “certain high expenditure, single source Medicare Part B or Part D drugs” and negotiate with the manufacturers to determine what price CMS will pay. The first tranche of 10 drugs will have new prices effective in 2026, 15 more will be added in 2027, and so on. Drugmakers who don’t agree to “fair” prices will be subject to heavy fines.

That’s the regulatory regime Merck is challenging.

Before reaching the merits of the lawsuit, let me lay my cards on the table. I’m not a fan of the new regulatory scheme. Yes, the market for health care is badly broken, but price controls — let’s avoid euphemisms — are a bad idea. (Full disclosure: My son works in the medtech industry. His employer is not involved in this litigation.)

The potential cost savings will probably be more than outweighed by a sharp reduction in the creation of new drugs. A 2017 study estimated that price controls in Medicare Part D would lead to a maximum lifetime cost savings of up to $300 billion for those born in 2005 or earlier — but health losses were much higher (between $5 trillion and $13 trillion). The same study estimated a two-year reduction in life expectancy for those born in the early 1990s, due to fewer new drugs hitting the market.

Maybe you disagree. Maybe you think the tradeoffs are worth the cost. Or maybe you’d point out that the authors of the study work at a consultancy with clients in the pharma industry. But none of that is really the point. The point is that these are all factors that were considered and rejected by Congress. Yet Merck’s lawsuit does little more than rehash them.

The complaint boils down to two claims: (1) that the price controls take private property without just compensation; and (2) that the legislation violates the First Amendment by requiring that Merck use the government’s language (“negotiation,” “fair prices”) to describe the process.

Although there’s no telling what a court will do, I’m skeptical that either will succeed.

On the first claim, although many wise scholars have argued that price controls represent an uncompensated taking of private property, the US Supreme Court eight decades ago held the opposite. To be sure, that case involved rent control in time of war, but it’s still followed today.

The justices provided a narrow exception: Compensation might be due if the plaintiff isn’t free to get out of the regulated market. Is this such a case? Merck says yes: “No rational manufacturer could simply withdraw from half of the US prescription drug market, leaving tens of millions of patients without their medicines.”

An excellent point — but it’s just not enough. Merck could refuse to participate in the program and keep manufacturing pharmaceuticals. My own view is the same as Merck’s, that a dramatic system of price controls does raise constitutional questions. But the courts tend to rule otherwise, as long as nobody is forced to participate.

Moving on to the First Amendment claim. It seems, as they say around campus, under-theorized. Merck asserts that by being forced to admit that it’s charging a “fair” price that has been “negotiated” with CMS, it is being used as a megaphone for speech government happens to favor.

Again, at the level of policy, I have some sympathy with the claim. But it’s hard to see how it wins in court. Here’s the first question the judge is going to ask the plaintiff’s counsel: “When the FDA requires a warning about side effects in the marketing or packaging of one of your client’s pharmaceuticals, is that compelled speech?”

Counsel will say: “That’s different, your honor, because in your hypothetical we’re not talking about a contract between my client and the government.”

Judge: “So you’re saying the government is free to coerce corporate speech as long as there’s no contract? Doesn’t that get the First Amendment inside out?”

The difficulty is that what Merck is calling a First Amendment claim is really an assertion that the government itself isn’t telling the truth about how the program works; that when the threat of fines hang over your head, what’s happening is not a negotiation, and the resulting prices can hardly be considered fair. I agree completely — except for the part where the untruth is alleged to violate the Constitution. The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation program is just a bad piece of legislation that’s going to do a little bit of good and a great deal of harm. There’s no constitutional remedy for that.

It’s easy to see why Merck would want to stave off the reckoning. Pharmaceutical companies, like other business, would prefer to let the market set prices for their products. Merck’s blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, which in 2022 accounted for more than $20 billion in sales worldwide, is expected to be price controlled as of 2028.

As I said at the outset, I’m unpersuaded that price controls are the right means fix for health care delivery. I don’t even think they’re a good start. But however weak the merits of the IRA’s drug pricing policies, it’s unlikely that courts will step in and call a halt.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of "Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster."

