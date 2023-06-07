Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt.
Despite the veto, Biden’s plan still isn’t secure. The U.S. Supreme Court, which is dominated by a conservative majority, is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the program. A decision is expected this summer.
If enacted, Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year.
Student loan payments were paused at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they will resume in August for anyone whose debt is not wiped out by Biden’s plan.