A slew of retailers are beefing up their grocery investments to lure in consumers cutting back on non-essentials like clothing and electronics. But as they lay out plans to improve their food offerings and supply chains, the big question is how does one compete with the mighty Walmart Inc. on its home turf. Mass merchant Target Corp. may have an answer — don’t compete with Walmart at all.

While Target is often compared with Walmart as a budding grocer, its shoppers look a lot more like the overeducated and underpaid demographic Trader Joe’s founder Joe Coulombe identified as his core audience. It’s in this space, which includes Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., where a new wave of competition is playing out.

This is a sensible bet for Target as it struggles to overcome the slump in discretionary spending that has weighed on earnings. Many expected Amazon’s takeover of Whole Foods to shake up the estimated $1.4 trillion grocery market. But Amazon has done little to reshape the landscape, leaving plenty of room for Target to scoop grocery shoppers looking for specialty food at lower prices.

Target already commands an enviable level of loyalty among its customers, not withstanding the recent backlash generated by its Pride Month collection, which contributed to an $12 billion decline in its stock market value last month. It has a reputation for offering quality private labels such as kids clothing line Cat & Jack and personal care brand Up & Up, both of which are now worth more than $1 billion. Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell also has a track record of building on the company’s strengths to respond to new trends, as he did with the “stores as hubs” strategy that used Target’s store fleet as fulfillment centers for online orders.During a recent earnings update, Cornell talked up the “unprecedented growth and market share gains” in the food and beverages category, which has grown more than 60% since the first quarter of 2019. Target launched Good & Gather, its main private grocery brand, and Favorite Day, a line of snacks and desserts, in that stretch. It said last month that it was adding more than 100 items to Good & Gather for the summer. Chief Food and Beverage Officer Rick Gomez told CNBC recently that the company has raised its produce specifications to improve freshness and taste. It has skimmed Trader Joe’s model by coming up with products that can’t be found elsewhere and cater to that aspirational shopper such as an avocado toast-flavored chopped salad kit. If Target can draw consumers in with its expanding selection of groceries, there’s always the opportunity to tempt them with a new tank top for the summer or a pair of flip flops for an upcoming pool party.Little affordable luxuries are the way to go at a time when consumer insights provider NIQ estimates about 90% of consumers are skimping on grocery bills. Trader Joe’s, which generally has lower prices on goods, has managed to lure shopping dollars away from Whole Foods. At the end of 2017, about 24% of Whole Foods customers visited a Trader Joe’s, according to Placer.ai. That climbed to about 30% by the end of 2021.

At natural and organic foods supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market, customers are holding on to those pricey items they value like high-quality meat or baked goods by taking out one lower-priced item to manage their budgets. That helped the grocer beat its sales forecast last quarter and post a revenue outlook above analyst expectations. Despite raising prices, it expects net sales to grow this year between 5% to 6% and comparable store sales to grow 2% to 3%. Even if inflation ramps up, its focus on specialty goods means it won’t be affected by a supermarket fight over who can sell Tide detergent or Coca-Cola for the lowest price, said Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Jack Sinclair in March.

Trader Joe’s and Sprouts Farmers Market, however, don’t have the advantage of a large store fleet. Their combined store count of about 900 in the US pales in comparison to Target’s 1,900. Of course, not all Target stores have food. But that is the long-term plan for the company.Amazon has done little to leverage the full potential of Whole Foods. When the e-commerce behemoth acquired the high-end grocer in 2017, supermarket stocks fell as industry watchers warned of the coming disruption. That hasn’t really happened. Prime members get a small discount when they shop at Whole Foods. And at the end of 2020, it began to accept Amazon returns at Whole Foods stores and installed return lockers. But even this hasn’t led to increased foot traffic, according to Placer.ai, suggesting there is an opportunity for Target to capture disillusioned shoppers who like the experience of shopping at Whole Foods but not the price. Plus there’s what Target store fans affectionately call the “Tar-zhay” effect. It’s how the retailer has survived economic dips in the past and will likely be how they make their way out of this one — so long as they can bring “Tar-zhay” to the grocery aisle.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. She was previously a business reporter at NBC News and a retail reporter at BuzzFeed News.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

