Britain’s leading business lobby still has some campaigning credibility, at least with its own members. After a series of sexual misconduct allegations led to an exodus of big companies and a breach in ties with the government, the Confederation of British Industry won backing from 93% of voting members on Tuesday for a program to overhaul the group.

The result staves off the threat of imminent demise, but it’s no more than a shot at survival.

Victory wasn’t a given, as President Brian McBride reminded the CBI on the eve of Tuesday’s extraordinary general meeting. McBride, a former chief executive of Amazon.com Inc.’s UK operations, had openly questioned whether the CBI could recover from the crisis, which led the group to dismiss its director general in April and commit to a root-and-branch review of the 58-year-old organization’s governance, culture and processes. So the CBI was entitled to hail what it called a “strong mandate” from members.

On closer inspection, that mandate isn’t quite as robust as it might appear. Only 371 votes were cast, or about a quarter of the CBI’s 1,500 direct members. There was arguably little incentive to reject the motion: Members would in effect have been voting the CBI out of existence, given that defeat would probably have led to the winding down of the group. Some might argue that this is what the CBI deserves. For companies and trade associations that have paid their subscriptions, it makes more sense to wait and see how the body reinvents itself and whether it can regain its former influence. That was no doubt the calculation for many of the three-quarters that chose not to vote.

The CBI professes to speak for 190,000 businesses, and without a more granular breakdown of the vote there’s no way of telling whether support from the bigger, more influential — and higher-fee-paying — members was equally affirmative. What we do know is that dozens of major companies have quit or suspended their CBI membership since the most damaging of a series of allegations of misconduct against senior figures appeared in the Guardian newspaper in April. These include John Lewis Partnership Plc, NatWest Group Plc and Aviva Plc. Meanwhile, BT Group Plc, PwC and Flutter Entertainment Plc were among companies that sat out the vote.

Will the endorsement of voting members persuade companies to change their mind and return to the fold? It seems unlikely. The CBI has already made some substantive changes, bringing back its female former chief economist Rain Newton-Smith as director general and appointing a chief people officer to handle workplace conduct and culture. McBride is looking for his own successor. What else the group plans to do is on its website for all to see, in an exhaustive and introspective 29-page “prospectus” that has drawn less-than-stellar reviews.

Rivals sense blood. Two days before the CBI’s pivotal vote, the British Chambers of Commerce said it would create a new business council backed by companies including BP Plc and London Heathrow Airport. Director General Shevaun Haviland said it had become clear to the BCC from talking to the UK’s largest corporations that “they are looking for a different kind of representation.” Haviland denied its initiative was aimed at the CBI, though the response from officials at the rival group left little doubt that they see it as a hostile act.

The BCC doesn’t look ready to displace the CBI. It is far smaller, with £5.1 million ($6.3 million) of revenue and 36 employees, versus £25 million and 234 permanent staff for the CBI, according to their most recent published annual reports (for the years ending in March last year and December 2021). The CBI is far more dependent on membership subscriptions, which account for more than 80% of revenue against less than 20% at the BCC. As a result of the membership outflows, the CBI is about to get smaller, but the gap will still be substantial.

The group’s biggest challenge is its relationship with the government, which cut ties in April. A business lobby that has no access to the levers of power has lost its core selling point. Here, the CBI faces something of a chicken-and-egg dilemma. The group has little to offer members unless it has a channel to the most senior levels of government. At the same time, the government has little incentive to resume ties unless the CBI has the confidence of its membership.

In truth, the CBI’s traditional role has been eroding for decades. Its heyday was the era of large industrial employers in the 1960s and 1970s, and diminished as manufacturing declined. The lobby’s political influence took another blow when it campaigned unsuccessfully against Brexit. While the Labour Party has also cut ties for now, a change of government next year may be the CBI’s best hope of restoring its influence.

Tuesday’s vote helps, but it’s only a start. Immediate collapse is no longer a risk. A slow death still can’t be ruled out.

