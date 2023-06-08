Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

THORNTON, Colo. — THORNTON, Colo. — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.6 million. The Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $107.8 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $445 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.25, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBCP

