Designer Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.
The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $742.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $755.5 million.
