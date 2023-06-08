REV Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — BROOKFIELD, Wis. — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.