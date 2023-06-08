REV Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — BROOKFIELD, Wis. — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $14.2 million.
The company posted revenue of $681.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $582.4 million.
REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion.
