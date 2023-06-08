SecureWorks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $31 million in its fiscal first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in July, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $92 million for the fiscal second quarter.
