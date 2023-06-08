SecureWorks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $31 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The information security services provider posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $92 million for the fiscal second quarter.

