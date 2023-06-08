Signet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $97.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in July, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $9.49 to $10.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion.
