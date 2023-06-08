Toro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $167.5 million. The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.58 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share.

