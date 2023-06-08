Toro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $167.5 million.
The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.
Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share.
