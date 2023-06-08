Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the world’s poorer countries had a debt problem. The pandemic made it worse. In response, the world’s richer countries, meeting in the Group of 20 forum in 2020, created a coordinated plan for debt relief called the Common Framework. The Framework was designed to reflect a new reality: that China now lends far more to developing countries than the mostly Western nations of the Paris Club, the body that had overseen international debt negotiations for decades. India and Saudi Arabia were also given a seat at the table. But the Framework had yet to produce any meaningful relief as of mid-year, after negotiations stalled over China’s demands for a break from the old Paris Club ways, a conflict reflecting the rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Economists worry that a failure to resolve the stalemate could lead to or deepen economic stagnation for large swaths of the globe.

1. How big is the debt problem?

By the end of 2021, more than 70 low-income nations faced a collective debt burden of $326 billion. Their debt service burden had more than doubled since 2010 as a percentage of gross national income, according to the World Bank. In 2022, their annual debt payments totaled about $62 billion, about 35% more than the year before. By early 2023, more than half of those were already in or near debt distress. Along with Ethiopia and Ghana, which are renegotiating their loans, other countries in debt distress include Lebanon, Pakistan and Argentina. Meanwhile, Zambia and Sri Lanka have defaulted.

Advertisement

2. How was the Common Framework meant to work?

It was designed to coordinate debt relief offered by both public and private lenders and to set debt treatment standards across both traditional Western lenders and major new creditors like China. The plan was for the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to analyze the needs of any country that sought assistance and then arrange financing to pave the way for debt deals for governmental or government-backed lenders. The hope was that after that, private lenders like banks would voluntarily sign on using similar terms. But as of June, no country had received substantive debt relief through the Common Framework.

3. What’s been the problem?

For one thing, developing the economic analyses that the deals would be based was more complex and time-consuming than expected. But a bigger issue has been how to treat loans from the IMF, the World Bank and other so-called multilateral lenders. Traditionally those are repaid in full, even as others have part of their loans written off. The idea was that the multilaterals need to protect their capital base and credit ratings to fulfill their development roles at the lowest costs. But China initially argued multilateral lenders should share losses like any other creditor. Its position later shifted toward expecting the World Bank to increase lending instead — that is, multilaterals would share the burden by ponying up more money, rather than taking losses. Meanwhile, there’s a broader source of friction in the background: China still has a limited role in the IMF and the World Bank, where Europe and the US have long been dominant, despite its rising economic clout this century.

Advertisement

4. What’s the backdrop to this situation?

China began large-scale lending to developing and emerging nations after launching its Belt and Road infrastructure construction initiative in 2013. That program was designed to improve its trading prospects while creating a broad sphere of Chinese influence — as well as contracts for Chinese construction companies. Nearly two-thirds of the Chinese banks’ financing was targeted at mineral extraction, pipelines, transport and power projects. Poor-country debt held by China jumped to $104 billion in 2021 from $13.8 billion in 2010. Separately, India and Saudi Arabia joined the ranks of significant lenders in the so-called sovereign debt market, while the amount of poor country government debt owed to private lenders also surged, to $167.5 billion from $20.6 billion over the same time.

5. What’s the role of private investors?

Advertisement

Far more than in the past, bonds issued by sovereign governments now are split between hundreds of creditors, ranging from New York hedge funds to Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and Asian pension funds. That makes it challenging to form a consensus, especially because of the framework’s voluntary approach. Many lenders are hesitant to agree to write down their debt without a guarantee that other creditors will share the burden fairly.

6. Where does this leave poor nations?

With progress but no resolution of the differences between China and other G-20 members by June, countries in debt distress seemed likely to remain locked out of international capital markets and without access to funds for economic development. That prospect led former World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart to warn of a “lost decade” of the sort suffered by much of Latin America after a debt crisis in the 1980s. Others worry about new waves of migration if such fragile economies are hit by new humanitarian emergencies. An alternative would be to strike deals outside the Framework, but those are unlikely to come on favorable terms.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article