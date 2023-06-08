Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here’s what can happen when the surface of the equatorial Pacific gets just a little warmer: Thousands of people die as the weather changes from India to Florida. Some economies lose billions of dollars; others enjoy respite from weather-related losses. Prices of commodities such as coffee and cocoa jolt skyward. Then when the waters cool, patterns shift, with areas previously spared often experiencing calamitous hurricanes, floods or drought, and others getting a break from such buffeting forces. The whole cycle is known as El Niño-Southern Oscillation. It is made up of El Niño, the Pacific’s warm phase; La Niña, the cold side; and a neutral phase in between. The whole thing kicked off again in June and is expected to peak some time around December or January.

1. What’s the anticipated impact?

An El Niño usually means heavy rain along the Pacific coast of the Americas, from California to Chile and across to Argentina. That could be good news for Argentina, where a record drought has worsened the country’s economic troubles. On the other hand, the last big El Niño in 2015-16 brought deadly floods to the US Midwest. The phenomenon can unleash wind shear across the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico that can tear apart hurricanes and tropical storms, though there are few other effects to North America expected over the summer months. El Niño typically produces dry weather in Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and northern Brazil. The last time, it reduced rainfall in the Indian monsoon, parching farmlands, and curbed production of cocoa in Ivory Coast, rice in Thailand and coffee in Indonesia. There were wildfires in Australia and South Africa.

2. What causes the cycle?

El Niños occur for reasons unknown, although some scientists think they are a way for Earth’s atmosphere to shed heat into space. The Atlantic and Indian oceans have similar events but theirs don’t have the far-reaching impact of those in the immense Pacific. Peruvian fishermen named El Niños in the 1600s for the Christ child when they noticed the tropical Pacific warming around Christmas some years. The phenomenon begins with a weakening in the trade winds that push the sun-warmed waters of the equatorial Pacific into a mound in the west. Some of that water flows back east, making the eastern Pacific hotter. The phenomenon affects larger wind currents, shifting moisture-bearing storms away from some places, such as Indonesia and Africa, and toward others, including Argentina and Japan. When the heat from El Niño is spent, the ocean begins to cool. Initially, the Pacific falls into a state between the extremes, the neutral phase. If the cooling continues and sea surface temperatures fall below normal, La Niña occurs.

3. Is climate change affecting the cycle?

Some early models had suggested that as the Earth warmed, the number of El Niño events would rise. However, that doesn’t seem to have happened. So far this century, La Niña has dominated the cycle. It will take more research to tease out why, weather experts say. One theory is that smoke from wildfires in Australia in 2019 and 2020 are a factor, according to Gerald Meehl, senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in the US. There are so many variables influencing El Niño and its ramifications, US government meteorologist Tom Di Liberto noted years ago, isolating the role of global warming may not be possible.

