Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Luxury retailers know that cutting staff is a losing strategy in an industry that thrives on relationships. Still, Neiman Marcus took an axe to its critical fleet of customer service workers early this year — only to see dismal results at the other end. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Private equity-owned Neiman Marcus, which includes its namesake luxury department stores and Bergdorf Goodman, saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization drop 25% in the three months ended April 29 from a year earlier, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The retailer blamed “the highly promotional environment” and “excess owned inventory.” It left out that it had also cut back its in-store customer service teams.

To be fair, other luxury name are also talking about a softening consumer. Saks Fifth Avenue Inc. and Burberry Group Plc have both flagged a pullback by the occasional or aspirational US buyer after a boom seen during the pandemic. Neiman Marcus Chief Executive Officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck told WWD that the negative comps were due to last year’s “record full-price selling across the luxury industry.” But, now that stimulus payments are gone and inflation has eaten into spending budgets, the biggest names in luxury are changing tactics. They’re raising the bar on customer service and scarcity through exclusive lines and high-end travel partnerships — the kind of things that can set a brand apart.

Advertisement

For more than a century, the upper crust of American society has strolled the aisles of Neiman Marcus flinging high-priced goods at sales associates eager to prep a changing room for them, anticipating a large sale. When someone is buying an $800 pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos and a $1,700 Saint Laurent purse to spruce up their wardrobe on a whim, they expect to do it with a glass of champagne in one hand. Neiman Marcus knew this when it first opened its doors at the turn of the 20th century pledging to always bring “fashion, quality, superior values and unparalleled service” to its customers.

Recently the luxury department store has taken a different tack to some European peers. It said in February that it planned to reduce its workforce by about 5%. Among those who lost their jobs were service ambassadors, according to the New York Post. These were staff who greeted customers at store entrances and helped process returned merchandise, handled customer issues and recommended services to clients like alterations, jewelry cleaning, or spa treatments. That left the commission-based sales team responsible for facilitating returns while also attending to shoppers browsing the store’s luxury goods.

A spokesperson for Neiman Marcus told Bloomberg Opinion in an emailed statement that the “changes better enable our store associates to deepen their relationships with our luxury customers.” The company added that it opened positions that help deepen relationships with high-value shoppers.

Advertisement

European luxury giants have been progressively moving upmarket to capture the attention of the super-rich, my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Andrea Felsted and I noted recently. They’re producing more expensive items and improving the quality of shopper favorites at a time when discounting is slashing gross margins for Neiman Marcus. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said it recruited 39,000 young people worldwide in 2022 and invested €215 million ($232 million) in staff training. Even Hudson’s Bay, which laid off about 500 people this year, left its Canadian retail staff untouched. Bloomingdale’s hasn’t announced mass layoffs since 2020 when it terminated hundreds of people as lockdowns dragged on.

Neiman Marcus earns 40% of its sales from the top 2% of customers, who spend about $27,000 a year. The bulk of its business comes from the very high net worth ($5 million to $30 million), high net worth ($1 million to $5 million) and aspirational upper middle-class shoppers, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mary Ross Gilbert. With that type of cash to spend, Neiman Marcus would be wise to have in-store staff ready to court their customers, or they’ll go elsewhere. It seemed Neiman Marcus was on this path. CEO van Raemdonck told Fortune Magazine in February that it is focused on its highest-spending shoppers. It is also shuttering its off-price Last Call stores and plans to slow promotions after it clears its inventory glut. But luxury is a deeply personal business that hinges on creating unique experiences — whether its a personal shopper who painstakingly curates an entire wardrobe for a yacht trip around the US Virgin Islands or a sales person who warmly greets shoppers and points them to the jewelry department. It’s this that makes luxury feel like luxury. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Nordstrom Should Unleash His Inner Arnault: Miranda & Felsted

Advertisement

• The Luxury Party Isn’t Taking Off in China: Andrea Felsted

• Good Luck Finding a First-Class Plane Ticket: Chris Bryant

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. She was previously a business reporter at NBC News and a retail reporter at BuzzFeed News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article