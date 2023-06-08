Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The meltdown in Turkey’s currency is dramatic and scary. It compels the nation’s new economic managers to embark on a wholesale shift in policy. One thing the lira’s swoon shouldn’t be is a surprise: Loose monetary settings and years of flawed prescriptions for scandalously high inflation have been storing up big problems. A comprehensive solution will take time.

Days into his role as Turkey’s economic and treasury minister, Mehmet Simsek is making some of the right noises. He’s pledged to be rational and conventional. While this ought to be a no-brainer, it is a significant step. The country need not be such an outlier, the constant footnote or caveat in conversations about global finance. An idiosyncratic approach that prioritized interest-rate cuts in the face of staggering price increases will probably be stood down, along with the central banker who championed it. In theory, such a revamp might go some way toward putting a floor under the country’s crumbling currency.

If only it were so straightforward. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ultimate power in Turkey, has flirted with orthodoxy before only to reverse course and fire top officials when the cost became too great. The incoming financial team will still need hazmat suits. The lira’s rough ride may not be over. Any rally is likely to be short term.

Advertisement

The collapse in the lira that greeted Simsek’s arrival at the finance ministry is rich in superlatives. Wednesday’s swoon pushed it to a record low against the dollar; the decline was at one point the most in more than a year. Down about 24% in the past four quarters, only Argentina’s peso has fared worse among emerging markets.

It doesn’t have to be the end of the world. That the lira was allowed to tumble can be interpreted as a reflection of the new deal Simsek has promised. State banks have stopped propping up the currency, at the government’s request. While the drop is steep, it also rips off a Band-Aid. Markets will no longer be sheltered from the poor policy choices pursued in the past few years, chiefly reductions in rates when soaring prices warranted the opposite. Simsek is inviting a major shift.

But we have been here before. For all the criticism meted out to Sahap Kavcioglu, who was named head of the central bank in early 2021, he’s done what he was supposed to do: Correct his predecessor Naci Agbal’s mainline approach to combating inflation. Agbal instigated serious hikes, so effective that Erdogan thought he had gone too far, costing the banker his job after just a few months. Agbal was himself selected to be the antidote to an earlier guy who failed to win investors over. Erdogan plays around with policy until he gets what he wants in the short term, be it lira stability or lower borrowing costs. He then tires of that route, dismisses people and charges off in a different direction. Fresh from his re-election victory, why should Erdogan behave differently this time?

Advertisement

In his heart, Erdogan is probably wedded to his view that higher rates foster inflation, rather than counter it. He’s shown a preparedness to tone down this rhetoric when proximate interests require doing so, but it tends to surface sooner or later. So if substantial rate increases are coming, officials had better get moving. A step before the next scheduled central-bank decision on June 22 can’t be ruled out. Might it reek of panic? Sure. Maybe they should be panicked.

Whatever Kavcioglu or his successor do, communication will be paramount. I’m just talking about smart forward guidance or a commanding press conference. Keeping the presidential palace onside will be vital. The press release will be read far and wide. But only one set of eyes will really matter.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Turkey’s Finance Minister Needs Time and Help: Mohamed El-Erian

Advertisement

• Turkey’s New Central Banker Needs a Hazmat Suit: Daniel Moss

• BRICS Raging Against the Dollar Is Futile: Marcus Ashworth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously, he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for economics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article