The recovery in one-off corporate travel remains stubbornly sluggish, but businesses are splurging when it comes to group gatherings such as company training or team-building events and conventions. Call it the shrimp indicator: “When business is good and corporations want to spend money at their cocktail parties, they always add raw bars: shrimp, crab, oysters, clams,” Peter Strebel, chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts, said in an interview this week at Bloomberg headquarters in New York. “When the economy goes south, the extras like that go away. So all of a sudden you’re not doing a shrimp bar. You’re doing cheese, fruit and crudite.” Right now, Strebel says, “people are still buying shrimp.”

One of the more interesting quirks of the post-pandemic travel recovery has been that the group events that people were most afraid of during the depths of Covid have bounced back faster than other kinds of business trips. It turns out confabs are much harder to replace with Zoom calls than internal catch-ups or routine client visits, and the endurance of remote work has forced companies to be more deliberate about getting employees together. Group bookings at Omni properties are expected to be meaningfully stronger this July and August than in 2022, even as business demand remains about 30% below pre-pandemic levels and the boom in leisure travel appears to be running out of steam domestically.

Obviously, this strength in shrimp spending isn’t impervious to economic headwinds. “Bottom line, money talks,” Strebel said. If corporate earnings come under pressure, companies “probably would forgo the culture building.” Omni did see a short-term spike in group-event cancellations this spring after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed into Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership on March 10. This mostly involved technology companies that did business with SVB in some capacity. There was a bit of a pullback in business travel demand at Omni hotels around that time as well, something United Airlines Holdings Inc. has also flagged. But “it was a blip,” Strebel said. “As far as meetings go, we haven’t seen a slowdown; if anything, the corporate groups are growing in size.”

The red-hot convention business is an interesting contrarian indicator when recession predictions are rampant. As my colleague Jonathan Levin has written, zippy cruise ship traffic and robust spending at onboard bars, restaurants and slot machines suggests US consumers might be more resilient than economists are giving them credit for. United Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby told Bloomberg Television this week that the US economy is in a “business recession” and that’s keeping corporate travel “20 to 25% below where it will ultimately be” in the post-pandemic normal. But the shrimp bar splurges suggest the narrative is a bit more complicated.

On the other side of the demand ledger, average booked rates at Omni properties have moderated because vacation travelers aren’t splurging on fancier accommodations as frequently, Strebel said. “People that were staying close to home for their leisure travel are now flocking to Europe,” he said. “We’re especially seeing it in the higher-priced categories. So a lot of our resorts are still doing well, but the customer who would have paid for the suites or would have paid for an ocean view is now going to Italy.” Omni, whose portfolio of properties is primarily domestic, is relying more on promotions this year to attract leisure travelers than it had to last year. A “Longer Days, Longer Stays” offering on its website promises up to 20% off bookings through Sept. 28, with greater savings for longer visits.

Bookings are meeting forecasts for June, but “we’re not blowing our expectations. Last year we were way busier than we ever anticipated,” Strebel said. Omni’s leisure travel business is tracking to be down in July and August relative to 2022 demand, he said.

Lodging rebounded faster out of the pandemic than airline bookings and cruises because consumers could pick hotels or vacation rentals that were closer to home and accessible by car, but nominal spending in this category started to move sideways in 2022, and it was the only travel-related bucket to experience a year-over-year contraction in April, according to a Bank of America Corp. analysis published last month. The percentage of US consumers intending to take a vacation to a foreign country within six months of February was the highest in data going back to 1978, while the April reading was 6 percentage points higher than the same period in 2019, according to data for the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index compiled by Bloomberg. Domestic travel intentions, by contrast, are slowing and have dipped below pre-pandemic levels.

The prioritization of international vacations is actually good news for the big US airlines. Many carriers parked or retired larger jets capable of ferrying customers across oceans during the worst of the pandemic as international markets closed to visitors. Now that Covid travel restrictions have been lifted worldwide, there aren’t enough seats to service the robust demand, creating a structural capacity crunch that has been exacerbated by supply-chain logjams and long wait times for new jets from Boeing Co. and Airbus SE. United decided to hold on to its widebody aircraft through the pandemic and has said its international business is now more profitable than its domestic network. Even ultralow-cost European carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc is warning of higher fares for the foreseeable future because of the supply-demand mismatch.

But European sojourns tend to be more of a summer event. The relative pullback that Omni is now seeing in domestic leisure travel and the tendency of customers to upgrade may create problems for the airlines come fall. Corporate travel demand historically helped make up for the end of the summer vacation season, but that corner of the market will likely continue to operate below pre-pandemic trend lines. If Kirby is right that the US economy is in a “business recession,” the airlines are also unlikely to get as much help as they have in the past few years from leisure travelers paying up for premium, front-of-cabin seats and tacking on extra days to business trips to “work from home” on the road. Those splurges are the consumer equivalent of corporate shrimp bars. If money is tighter and job security is more tenuous, an economy seat will probably do, and these blended business-leisure trips may become fewer and farther between.

