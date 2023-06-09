Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Banks are moving to distance themselves from a prominent London hedge fund manager facing allegations of sexual assault. The situation raises a narrow question about how quickly counterparties should sever ties with clients facing accusations of misconduct. But there’s a broader issue that should now gain greater scrutiny – the power imbalance between men and women in the hedge fund industry.

The Financial Times this week reported allegations of sexual harassment or assault committed by Crispin Odey, founder of Odey Asset Management, extending over 25 years. Odey’s law firm “strenuously disputed” them to the newspaper. The hedge fund on Friday said its own lawyers were looking into the claims. “We do not recognize the picture of the firm that has been painted by the Financial Times,” its statement said.

An investigation commissioned by the firm’s executive committee, and led by law firm Simmons & Simmons, found in early 2021 that Odey had behaved inappropriately toward women, the FT reported. According to the newspaper, those conclusions were passed to the UK financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority. The hedge fund also imposed restrictions on Odey’s dealings with female staff; Odey sacked the executive committee when it sought to discipline him for a potential breach of those contact limits, the FT reported.

Within hours of the FT publishing on Thursday, US investment bank Morgan Stanley decided to terminate its relationship with Odey’s firm. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has since followed suit, the FT reported Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is reviewing its relationship as well. This should not be surprising. The pattern is similar to the crisis that engulfed the Confederation of British Industry in April. Members quit the UK business lobby en masse after the Guardian newspaper reported disturbing allegations including the rape of a female employee at a staff party.

Some may say Morgan Stanley’s actions were too hasty: The allegations have not been proven in court; an FCA investigation is ongoing. If other of the hedge fund’s service providers were to follow, that could force a sale or buyout by partners to separate the business from its founder.

But the investment bank’s actions are clearly defensible. The FT’s claims are extremely serious, and include the contention that the hedge fund’s staff willfully ignored matters. Moreover, they have not come out of the blue. Odey was cleared of indecent assault by a judge in a trial in 2021, but subsequent allegations of inappropriate behavior have been reported since (including by Bloomberg News). The scale, scope and detail of the FT investigation may have been more like a catalyst for a severing of ties that was waiting to happen.

Maintaining the relationship risked being seen to condone the alleged behavior. Separation signals the corporation’s values to staff and clients, and is a commercially sensible move to defend the bank’s reputation. In addition, an orderly split ought to be possible without putting client funds at risk: Morgan Stanley will have contractual and regulatory duties that protect them.

Whatever the future of Odey and the firm, the events bring to the fore the fact the hedge fund industry is male dominated, with many small, founder-led firms whose governance lacks the depth and breadth of large corporations.

The FCA has said it takes allegations of “non-financial misconduct” very seriously and expects firms to have procedures for investigating such claims. Large corporations clearly have the resources — and the reputational motive — to foster safe and inclusive environments with active internal communications, repeated training around harassment and bias, and professional human-resources functions. Such policies are no panacea but at least create an obstacle to a culture developing that tolerates misconduct. Anti-bribery protocols have brought far greater scrutiny of how expenses are spent.

The common defense of small-company governance is that it has an inherent transparency. But that’s debatable, and it’s no failsafe if the culture still turns a blind eye to behavior that needs calling out.

Should the FCA be demanding tougher policies and protocols? No doubt these have a role to play. But the larger problem is the relative paucity of female portfolio managers and analysts at all levels of the hedge fund industry – a dynamic that can be self-perpetuating. The proportion of women across hedge funds has improved but is still only 27%, according to research provider Preqin. At least the industry beats other alternative asset classes by having 20% of senior roles occupied by women. Efforts to attract and retain more women hedge fund managers must be redoubled. Unfortunately, after this week, that project may now be even harder.

