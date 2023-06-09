The TikTok application on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The US is moving closer to restricting access to the popular video-sharing app TikTok, with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner set to unveil a bill Tuesday that the Biden administration is poised to support, according to people familiar with the issue. (Bloomberg)

Depending on whom you ask, the short-form video platform TikTok is either a showcase for goofy dances and makeup tutorials or a sophisticated threat to US national security. Because TikTok Inc. is owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance Ltd. — and because China requires its companies, upon request, to share any national security-related data with the government — TikTok’s popularity among Americans carries implications beyond the mobile-phone screen. That’s on top of handwringing by parents, educators and mental-health experts about whether TikTok’s content and addictive nature are unhealthy for young minds.

1. What makes TikTok different from other social media sites?

All social media platforms collect user data. But TikTok is viewed as the most advanced, and uncannily effective, at learning about your interests — based on how long you stay with a video and whether you like, forward or comment on it. That enables its algorithm to deliver more items of interest to what it calls the “For You” feed. The resulting stream of diverse yet personalized content can be intoxicating enough that it’s hard to stop scrolling. Two-thirds of American teens use TikTok every day, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, with 16% saying they’re on the platform almost constantly.

2. What are the biggest worries about TikTok?

The national security concerns involve hypothetical though not implausible scenarios in which China’s government employs its influence over ByteDance to turn TikTok into an instrument of harm against American interests, through such channels as:

• Data collection. Along with what you seem to be interested in, TikTok learns your computer’s unique internet protocol (IP) address and — if you choose to let it — your precise location data and who is on your contact list. TikTok critics say that information could be used to develop profiles of select Americans and subject them to blackmail.

• Espionage. A 2020 executive order by then-President Donald Trump broached the possibility that China could use TikTok’s data to “track the locations of federal employees and contractors” and to “conduct corporate espionage.”

• Influence operations. US national security officials are concerned that TikTok could try to shape US public opinion by strategically suppressing or promoting certain videos. One official called the app a “Trojan horse” through which China could manipulate American thought.

3. Is there any evidence to back up those concerns?

In December, the chief executives of ByteDance and TikTok admitted that ByteDance employees had inappropriately accessed the IP addresses of American users, including journalists writing critical stories about the company. The Justice Department was investigating whether that amounted to improper surveillance of Americans.

4. What does the company say?

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified in March to a US congressional panel investigating the company. TikTok notes that Chew is based in Singapore, the company’s chief operating officer in the US and its global head of trust and safety in Ireland. Chew said TikTok poses no greater risk than US-based video-sharing apps such as Instagram and YouTube. In a bid to assuage worry, TikTok said sensitive data on US users was being moved to servers controlled by Austin, Texas-based Oracle Corp., and the TikTok source code would be made available for third-party review. That effort, called Project Texas, was in progress as of May. It didn’t seem to be changing many minds in Washington.

5. What are the other worries about TikTok?

As with other platforms, there are concerns about how much time young people spend watching videos and whether the content undermines their self-esteem by, say, warping their sense of body image. (Like most platforms, TikTok welcomes users as young as 13.) Qustodio, a maker of parental control software, analyzed 400,000 family accounts for TechCrunch and found that American teenagers and kids spent an average of 99 minutes a day on TikTok in 2021, compared with 61 minutes on YouTube. A number of viral TikTok trends have also raised concern. Surveys of teens have revealed a correlation between social media and depression, self-harm and suicide. Also, some viral TikTok trends have proved dangerous. A particularly notorious one, called the blackout challenge, was linked to the deaths of at least 20 kids under the age of 15 over an 18-month span.

6. What actions have been taken against TikTok?

Citing national security concerns, India in 2020 banned the use of TikTok and dozens of other apps developed by Chinese companies. The US has prohibited downloading or using TikTok on federal government devices; the UK, Canada, Belgium and Taiwan, have enacted similar bans. One US state, Montana, went so far as to enact a law prohibiting the download of TikTok by the general public beginning in 2024; TikTok swiftly challenged the law on free-speech grounds. A 2020 Trump executive order would have effectively banned TikTok in the US but stalled in the courts. President Joe Biden’s administration has pressed for TikTok to become independent of ByteDance or face a US ban.

7. Can the US really ban an app?

There’s no direct precedent for banning a free consumer technology in the US. It’s more of a thing that would happen in China, which has banned Facebook since 2009. If a US ban were to survive legal challenges, the government could seek to force app store operators to remove TikTok from their menu of offerings. That would become an obstacle to people becoming new TikTok users. More challenging would be finding ways to stop existing users from continuing to access the service.

