Netflix subscriptions soar after password crackdown

Netflix saw a huge spike in subscriptions in the days after it started cracking down on password sharing, according to an analysis released Friday by the television analytics company Antenna.
The password-sharing crackdown began May 23, when Netflix started sending emails to members who were known to be sharing accounts outside their household.
“A Netflix account is for use by one household,” according to the email update from the company. “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”
