Despite elevated inflation and interest rates, consumer spending among Americans rose a strong 2.3% in April from a year earlier. And that has been a pattern for several months, with some calling it a mystery. They want to know why people aren’t cutting back when almost everything is more expensive. It’s less of a mystery if you pay attention to the differences across households.

The first of this three-piece puzzle is acknowledging the deep income inequalities embedded under the hood of gross domestic product. Although the GDP numbers suggest an economy doing just fine, the reality is that the top 20% by income have more than $8 trillion of income, which is seven times that of the bottom 20%. GDP says more about Elon Musk than the cashier at Walmart – or the true health of the economy.

The second piece is recognizing that GDP and other broad aggregate numbers are not always the best markers for good policy – a mistake often made by policymakers. During my year working for the Obama Administration, I had to estimate the GDP effects of a change in Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan insurance. As I expected, the macroeconomic effects were tiny, and GDP could not tell how much better off FHA borrowers would be with the change. That is just one example of the dubious use of GDP that hurt millions of people with FHA loans.

The final piece is understanding how the imbalances from the pandemic and war in Ukraine affected households differently. Millions lost their jobs in the service sector within weeks of Covid-19 emerging, while perhaps the most significant inconvenience for the wealthy was not being able to travel or eat out during the lockdowns. And by sorting out these imbalances, economic policy would benefit from knowing which Americans are falling behind and how much of the current elevated rates of inflation are due to rising demand and how much is due to restricted supply.

The top 20% always has cash to burn, which is happening now as they work through their pent-up demand. The top is also the least price sensitive, accounting for half the $2 trillion of excess savings built up during the pandemic. Demand at the top makes the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tackle inflation harder. Monetary policy is, after all, a blunt instrument, lacking the tools to target specific areas such as high food an energy prices that bedevil lower income households. But Congress does have the tools, and could “cool” demand in straightforward ways, especially among the wealthy.

A bold move by Congress during the pandemic or when energy prices soared in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would have been to temporarily tax the extraordinary profits of companies that benefitted from the crises. Also, sectors that profit in times of elevated inflation, such as food and energy, should be high on the list for such windfall taxes, economist Isabella Weber argues. This is not an impossible idea. Germany instituted such a tax on energy producers and grid operations because they profited from the Ukraine war.

It’s not hard to see how a windfall tax might curb demand from the wealthy when you consider that a substantial portion of their income is derived from stakes in businesses. Researchers at the International Monetary Fund studied ways to design an effective windfall tax that reduces demand now without lowering future investments Two essential features are that the taxes must be temporary — only in effect during the crisis -- and well communicated.

President Joe Biden proposed ways to tax wealthy individuals in his budget, including taxing capital gains at the same rate as employer compensation and higher taxes on top earners. Some of the ideas were suggested during the debt ceiling negotiations but rejected by Republicans. Unfortunately, such wealth taxes may not help much to narrow inequality because of the many avoidance measures typically taken by top earners. For instance, revenues were less than half of what was projected for a 2012 income tax increase in California that focused on the rich, according to a study of the tax’s impact -- mainly because wealthy households moved their money to avoid taxation. But less than half is better than nothing.

Realistically, none of these measures will happen in time to influence this inflation cycle. But legislators and policymakers should pay close attention to how inequality distorts the overall economic picture and makes it more difficult to get inflation under control. That should motivate them to take steps now that will help mitigate these effects in the future.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Claudia Sahm is the founder of Sahm Consulting and a former Federal Reserve economist. She is the creator of the Sahm rule, a recession indicator.

