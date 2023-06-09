Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the days following the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, users were taken aback by the chatbot’s eerily sophisticated answers to an array of questions and commands. They had fun sharing its historical arguments, college “essays” and solutions to programming challenges, and joked about its cheesy poems. Only later did the full implications of a machine that can perform a wide range of tasks at superhuman speed begin to sink in. ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and other platforms driven by so-called generative artificial intelligence are being greeted in some quarters as agents of an impending economic revolution to rival the invention of the car or the internet. Other observers say they will kill entire categories of graduate-level jobs and, with no ethical conscience to match their vast capabilities, become tools for misinformation and deceit on an unprecedented scale.

1. What is generative AI?

It’s a type of software that can carry out complex tasks such as writing a story or creating an image in response to simple written prompts. During training, these systems are fed vast amounts of information (for example, every book available freely on the internet) and are taught how to use that data to craft something new, such as the blurb for a new novel. The systems apply what they learn from such efforts to future endeavors and their responses become gradually more sophisticated and nuanced. The results are unique and — in a sense — original, but are still effectively a complex form of mimicry.

2. Why the excitement?

Generative AI’s ability to quickly acquire new skills and perform them at high speed means it could help with all kinds of work now done by humans, such as drafting legal contracts or debugging software. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it could do as much as a quarter of the work currently carried out by people. Analysts at UBS Group AG see the market for the technology easily exceeding $1 trillion. Just as the smartphone gave rise to Uber and WhatsApp, generative AI could power new services, spawn new professions and accelerate progress in areas such as drug research and physics.

3. What’s the likely economic impact?

Some economists foresee a leap in productivity triggering wage gains that will help workers recoup some of the earning power they’ve lost since the 2008 financial crisis. A study by researchers at Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that staff at one Fortune 500 software firm became 14% more productive on average when using generative AI tools. The lowest-skilled workers became 35% faster. What wasn’t clear was the impact of this on their higher-paid colleagues, whose costlier skills may no longer be required. In an optimistic scenario, skilled employees whose jobs get automated will find new work in growth areas created by generative AI. However, early signs point to a painful bout of upheaval. International Business Machines Corp. plans to stop or slow hiring for thousands of roles it expects to be replaced by AI.

4. What are generative AI’s limitations?

The answers it pieces together from available published information can sound so authoritative that users may assume it has verified their accuracy. Stripped from useful context such as the source of the information, and with few of the obvious imperfections that often signal unreliable material, the content can be a minefield for someone who isn’t sufficiently well-versed in a subject to notice a response that is flawed or simply wrong.

5. What does it mean for society?

As these tools become more sophisticated, so does the potential for mischief-making. Some AI platforms have been taken down or tweaked to stop them from regurgitating hate speech, and ChatGPT allows users to flag distasteful responses to improve the system. But users have found workarounds. An AI might not pick up on gender or racial biases that a human would notice in books and other texts. It’s also a potential weapon for deceit. It can take less than five minutes to produce a realistic-looking faked photo on an AI imaging tool. Teachers worry about students getting chatbots to do their homework. Lobbying firms could use AI to fake thousands of different letters supposedly from citizens to influence the decisions of lawmakers. In an open letter published in March, 1,000 technologists and researchers called for a pause in AI development to allow more time to weigh the “profound risks to society and humanity.”

