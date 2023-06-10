Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When it was announced last spring that the Oxford Dictionary of African American English was in the works, I thought about the times a Black colleague and I would commiserate about how White copy editors would replace or remove words she had purposefully used in columns about people living on the “backroads” of South Carolina. She wanted the flavor of their speech to shine through, to give readers a deeper understanding and appreciation for folks who rarely made the newspaper’s front page.

Many of those subjects were Black and did not speak the King’s English often. I wish there had been a dictionary the copy editors could reference. The Oxford one is coming in 2025, and the first 10 words were released late last month. The project has the potential to shift how Black employees are viewed and see themselves in predominantly White workplaces.

According to a news release, each entry will have the “meaning, pronunciation, spelling, usage, and history” next to it. With the support of African American history researchers and scholars, such as Harvard University’s Henry Louis Gates Jr., who is editing the project, it’s one of the most significant steps to proving what much of the public has long resisted: The words and phrases that have come out of Black culture – through enslavement, music, literature, films and social media – are just as legit a form of speaking as Edited Standard English.

Advertisement

They have also influenced the American English language as a whole. Are you someone who isn’t a part of the Black community but have uttered the words “boo” (referring to a romantic partner), “gumbo,” “diss” (as in disrespect) or “old school”? Then you’re living proof of it.

Linguists have long known this, but for far too long African American English, or “Black English,” has been dismissed as unprofessional and inappropriate. It’s an example of linguistic racism and has made many Black employees feel like they need to “code-switch” to be respected as strong job candidates and capable leaders worthy of promotions and raises.A 2021 McKinsey & Co. report found that Black employees are less likely to speak up and feel less encouraged to be themselves. Given how much income inequality has played a role in widening the racial wealth gap since the 1980s — White households have nearly 6.5 times the wealth of Black households ­— many have felt like it’s the price we have to pay to even have a chance at achieving economic stability and social mobility.It has come at a great cost, though. As a 2019 Harvard Business Review article put it, code-switching “reduces authentic self-expression and contributes to burnout.”

No wonder, as return-to-office talks ramped up, Black people voiced concerns about leaving the comfort of their homes to return to anxiety-inducing environments rampant with microaggressions. A 2021 study by Future Forum, the now-shuttered Slack think tank, found that only 3% of Black knowledge workers wanted to work in person compared to 21% of their White counterparts.

Advertisement

While a highly credentialed acknowledgment of the validity of Black English might motivate companies to create a work culture that checks language biases and reassesses whose experience and expertise are sought after, I’m not naïve to the potential downsides of the Oxford project.

The most glaring is that Black people might be losing something unique as we open this part of ourselves to a broader audience. It’s a legitimate concern given that “woke,” which began as a positive term among us, has been weaponized by mostly White conservatives — including Republicans trying to become the next president of the United States — and turned into a slur.

Other issues include the dictionary’s potential to be used as another way to appropriate Black culture or make workplaces feel even less safe for Black employees who rely on cultural references to communicate with one another without having outsiders know what they are talking about.

Advertisement

And, of course, it may lead to another round of the sensitive debate about if it is ever OK for White people to say aloud the positive forms of the n-word Black entertainers and others often use in songs, movies and stand-up comedy routines.

But for all the ways the dictionary could negatively add to the experiences of being Black in America, it will not overshadow the good. The possibility of more Black people feeling less pressure to make themselves smaller or underestimate the value of their experiences in boardrooms, newsrooms, classrooms or any other predominantly White spaces will be worth it.

Would it be nice to have a sure way to gatekeep the dictionary? Yes. But standing in a defensive crouch, hoping the dictionary won’t be weaponized against Black people, is a futile game. Bad actors will do what bad actors do, as they did with “woke.” Let’s focus instead on this being another important marker of how much Black Americans have been foundational to the country.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• BET Is Not the Epicenter of Black Culture It Once Was: Yuvay Ferguson

• Florida Is Testing Corporate America’s Values. Will It Pass?: Treva B. Lindsey

• Republicans Are the Real Soft-on-Crime Party: Francis Wilkinson

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Issac Bailey is a journalist and author of “Why Didn’t We Riot? A Black Man in Trumpland.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article