Long after he became prime minister, Boris Johnson used to refer to his former employer, the right-wing Daily Telegraph newspaper, as his “real boss” — or so his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings alleges. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It is just the sort of mischievous throwaway line that Johnson can’t resist — he was once the paper’s star columnist and Brussels correspondent — but, apocryphal or not, the joke contains a kernel of truth. The 150 year-old publication has strong ties to the ruling Conservative party.

Now the title is up for sale and wealthy bidders are circling the trophy asset. A general election is expected within 18 months, so the timing is doubly sensitive.

The Telegraph’s influence is not to be underestimated. Senior editors have become Tory MPs and peers of the realm. When I joined the paper many years ago, it was edited by a former Conservative minister for information, Bill Deedes. Prominent Tory figures often write for it.

The paper helped shape the ideological climate that led to Margaret Thatcher’s election as leader of the Conservative party — free-market economics and hard nationalism to the fore. Winston Churchill’s thin-skinned successor, Anthony Eden, was prompted to invade Egypt in retaliation for the nationalization of the Suez Canal after a Telegraph editorial demanded “the smack of firm government.” In recent years, the euro-skeptic Telegraph backed Johnson’s premiership until its patience finally ran out over his Partygate shenanigans.

This week, Lloyds Banking Group Plc put B.UK, the Bermuda-based company owned by the Barclay family that controls the Telegraph Media Group, the holding group for The Daily and Sunday Telegraph and the conservative Spectator magazine, into receivership, leading to a sale.

In my time, it was the journalists who were eccentric (and sometimes privately left-wing) while its proprietors, the Berry family, were absurdly strait-laced. Under their strictly enforced house style the paper once reported a remark by the actress Elizabeth Taylor that she “felt like a million dollars” by adding in brackets the exchange rate of (then) £357,000.

Nowadays, the bosses are more colorful than their highly professional editorial team. The previous owner, Canada-born Conrad Black, was raised to the peerage by his Tory friends, but was jailed for 42 months by a US court for felony fraud and obstruction of justice. Although the twin brothers who bought the papers — Sir David (now deceased) and Sir Frederick Barclay — used expensive lawyers to protect their privacy, they, too, were dragged into the limelight. The clan fell out spectacularly over allegations that one branch had bugged the other on the premises of their property, the five-star Ritz Hotel. That dispute was eventually settled out of court. However, last month a family court was told that Sir Frederick had not paid his former wife, Hiroko, money owed following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

It’s the family’s outstanding £1 billion ($1.26 billion) of debt, not the paper’s economic model, that have prompted the sale. Lloyds’s patience with the Barclays has been exhausted. Now the bank just wants its money back, without fuss and in cash.

Although the Telegraph can no longer boast as it did in 1876 that it has “the largest circulation in the world,” its health is not in doubt. The title’s digital transition from print is well advanced and its estimated 750,000 subscribers return a reasonable profit of more than £30 million per annum; that’s expected to rise when annual accounts are published shortly.

The Telegraph has beefed up its team after a period of overzealous cost-cutting. It has notched some impressive scoops, including the MPs’ expenses scandal and its recent publication of former Health Secretary Matthew Hancock’s WhatsApp messages during the pandemic.

When the Barclays previously flirted with a sale, they demanded a sum that would recoup their initial investment of £665 million. Some argue that the floor price will have come down since 2004. Other analysts point to a price tag closer to the billion mark; they believe that the Telegraph is “a sleeping giant” in the English-speaking media world. The paper should be giving its readers “more of what they want at a premium price.”

Established newspaper groups looking to buy may face regulatory hurdles. The Daily Mail’s owner, DMGT, was once thought to be a good digital fit. Critics could object that a purchase by DMGT or the Murdoch-owned News UK — full disclosure: I am editor of its Times Literary Supplement - or Mirror owner Reach Plc could threaten market dominance by creating a combined 35% share of national newspaper advertising. Lloyds doesn’t want to hang around for an official green light.

A host of rich individuals and foreign investors are also interested. In the US, media properties are treated as strategic assets. In the UK, the regime is more flexible although under the National Security and Investment Act passed in 2021 the rules have been tightened. Even minority foreign shareholdings can be called in for Whitehall approval. That too would not please Lloyds.

Germany’s Axel Springer group is said to be running the rule over the assets as it did in 2004. However, there is a tidal wave of money from Gulf sovereign wealth funds and related businesses lapping at London.

The Saudis already have a substantial stake in the London Evening Standard and the Independent. In 2019, they took a hard look at TMG. After the murder of the journalist Adnan Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate they briefly lowered their profile, but the Saudis’ recent acquisitions in golf and soccer have not provoked a significant backlash. The Qataris and Emiratis have invested big time in the UK post-Brexit. They have bought some of the capital’s tallest buildings and the country’s most famous soccer teams. In the government’s eyes, is their money good enough for the Telegraph?

A high net-worth Briton, however, would pose no regulatory issues. The names of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a bidder for Manchester United, and Paul Marshall, the GB News investor, are frequently cited. Former editor William Lewis could head a consortium to buy it.

This weekend, the Barclay family is racing to find a white knight to lend them the money to pay off Lloyds and rescue their prize possession. It’s a long shot. By the end of next week an auction is expected to begin.

In No. 10, the results will be closely watched. For my part, I would set any new owner a political challenge as well as a commercial one. Do you see the Telegraph’s future in going down the populist route, fighting an aggressive culture war to gain subscribers? Or do you want to publish a right-thinking newspaper with traditional news values? The fate of the Conservative party may hang on the answer.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

