Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

US industrial production is near its all-time high, and spending on factory construction is soaring. It’s an intriguing indication that President Joe Biden’s dreams of a manufacturing renaissance could be more than empty political rhetoric or a cyclical recovery from a pandemic downturn. Certainly the White House sees it as a vindication of its renewed emphasis on industrial policy, as the federal government now offers subsidies for the domestic manufacture of semiconductors, batteries, electric vehicles and other elements of its vision of the high-tech, green economy.

In many ways, the Biden administration is correct. At the same time, its very success means that the White House ought to consider taking its own ideas a bit more seriously, streamlining a policy paradigm that in practice looks more like blanket protectionism than strategic investment.

Consider the case of stricter-than-ever Buy American rules for high-speed trains, which has emerged as one of several roadblocks to plans for faster passenger trains. The basic issue is that, unlike electric cars or advanced GPUs, high-speed trains are not a cutting-edge technology. Japan’s Shinkansen opened in 1964, and France’s TGV Sud-Est line in 1981. There have been incremental improvements since then, but it’s a fundamentally mature technology that’s widely deployed in Europe and Asia.

Advertisement

Trying to re-invent the wheel (so to speak) based on a wholly domestic supply chain is currently impossible. Were it to become possible, it would be far more costly relative to what could be bought off the shelf from established companies like Alstom, Siemens, Hitachi and Kawasaki. And to what end? Is the US, a relatively sparsely populated country that’s decades behind in train technology, really going to become the world leader in rolling-stock manufacturing?

Don’t get me wrong. I think a fast train on the Northeast Corridor, where demand is high and the airspace is congested, would be a great achievement. But the right way to do it is to focus on building a good rail line as cheaply and quickly as possible — which means buying stuff from foreigners who know what they’re doing. Industrial policy should be focused on actual industrial-policy goals.

By the same token, Biden’s insistence on maintaining Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum are contrary to his administration’s stated industrial policy, goals not complementary to them. Countries get rich by moving up the value chain and learning to make increasingly sophisticated and complicated goods. Metals are, at best, middle rungs on the manufacturing ladder — more complex than raw materials, but fundamentally inputs for finished goods such as appliances, cars and airplanes. If the goal is for the US to be a manufacturing hub for the industries of tomorrow, then US manufacturers need access to intermediate goods as cheaply as possible.

Advertisement

Of course tariffs, even if poorly targeted from a strategic perspective, can still be seen in some sense as “creating jobs.” But studies of Trump’s steel tariffs conducted near the end of his administration suggested a cost to American consumers of something like $900,000 per job created. Given the prevailing economic conditions at the time, that was stupid but also weirdly tolerable. Interest rates and inflation were low, and the labor market only truly achieved full recovery from the Great Recession for a couple of months before collapsing again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden, by contrast, rightly touts the economy’s rapid recovery from the pandemic and the swift restoration of full employment. His administration deserves credit for this, arguably more than it’s gotten. But it also ought to take the implications of this achievement more seriously. In an inflationary economy with low unemployment and rising interest rates, creating jobs at a spectacularly high cost-per-job to consumers is a very real problem.

The Federal Reserve, remember, is deliberately trying to engineer a softer job market in order to reduce price pressures in the economy. The question is how many jobs will be sacrificed to that end? Under the circumstances, job losses that have a very large price impact — such as the ones that might stem from relaxing tariffs — look like a pretty good deal. And one of the benefits of a full-employment economy is that anyone who gets laid off will have a relatively easy time finding new work.

Advertisement

By contrast, both higher interest rates and higher prices for materials tend to impede the factory-building boom that Biden is cheering.

Precisely because Biden’s economic stimulus was so successful, the US no longer has a huge excess of labor, capital and other material. So using those things for stuff that could be more cheaply procured from abroad is making it harder to develop the industries that his policies are trying to foster.

Economists have long warned against trying to “pick winners and losers.” The revival of industrial policy is, theoretically at least, a rejection of this kind of agnosticism. And it requires actually placing some bets — in Biden’s case, on semiconductors and clean technology — rather than trying to subsidize everything simultaneously, which generates distortions with small and unpredictable impacts.

Advertisement

Biden’s industrial policy is more or less working. But it’s not enough just to use the phrase. He needs to make the choices that will make it more efficient and effective.

Elsewhere in Bloomberg Opinion:

• Should Government ‘Pick Winners’? It’s Worked Before: Noah Smith

• An Industrial Order Slowdown Perplexes Investors: Brooke Sutherland

• The Right Industrial Policy for America: Tyler Cowen

For more Bloomberg Opinion, subscribe to our newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A co-founder of and former columnist for Vox, he writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. He is author, most recently, of “One Billion Americans.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article