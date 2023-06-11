Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I’ve struggled with two states of being since moving to London from New York in 2018: American and British. A couple of months after I arrived, a work colleague came up to bum a cigarette. I said I didn’t smoke. She apologized, then said, “I could have sworn I smelled fag on you.”

How rude.

“That’s Mister Fag, if you please,” I almost responded, as people would say on the streets of Manhattan. But she didn’t mean the pejorative American “f” word — just the British slang for cigs. I decided to send my jacket to the cleaners.

As a foodie, eating my way through London, I am still startled to see “faggots” on menus here. Those would be meatballs. And hogget is not a fancified version of a female pig but a sheep in that middle period between lamb and mutton. It’s courgette, not zucchini; to-mah-toe but po-tay-toe. Let’s call the whole thing off.

Despite these splinters in our common language, I decided to apply for “Indefinite Leave to Remain,” the UK immigration status that’s the equivalent of the US green card. The requirements for British permanent residency are rigorous, the paperwork demanding and complicated. My employer helped tremendously with advisers and supporting letters. But there was one thing I would have to get through on my own: the Life in the UK test.

The exam — 24 multiple-choice questions to be answered within 45 minutes — has been around since 2002. It’s set up to ensure new citizens and permanent residents absorb what it means to be British. I went through a similar test when I got my US citizenship a couple of decades ago (I was born in the Philippines). I didn’t really do too much studying. I’d lived in America since 1979 and felt, yeah, I know there are 50 states and what the Civil War was fought over. I passed.

A Turkish friend of mine preparing for the UK test said he’d been most worried about history — getting his Tudors and Stuarts and Windsors mixed up. I said I wasn’t concerned. I’m an American; we love the royals in the states. The War of the Roses? Lancaster vs York? A horse, a horse, my kingdom for a horse? Alas, poor Richard...

But English friends were concerned. They’d seen questions they themselves couldn’t answer. What was the population of the UK in 1951? And 1998? How many people sit on a Scottish jury? How were people buried in the Bronze Age? None of the royals I knew were around then.

So I decided to study. Fortunately, you can purchase Life in the United Kingdom: A Guide for New Residents, the “only official handbook” for the exam (£12.70 on Amazon). All the questions and answers in the test are based on the 180-page manual. The 2023 edition was fairly up-to-date: the monarch was male; Brexit is mentioned, though in neutral terms. The last prime minister named, however, is Boris Johnson. No Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak. And, apparently, “The UK now operates in Afghanistan as part of the United Nations (UN) mandated 50-nation International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) coalition and at the invitation of the Afghan government.” Really? The Taliban? That can’t be right.

I did find answers to my friends’ mysterious questions: Bronze age Brits buried their dead in round barrows — sort of earth-mound tombs, a description I had to google. A chart surveys the population of the UK from 1600 to 2017. In 1951, there were 50 million people; in 1998, there were 57 million. A Scottish jury is made up of 15 people.

I learned other things: Small claims in England and Wales are limited to lawsuits involving £10,000 ($15,000) or less; in Scotland and Northern Ireland, to £3,000 or less. The National Citizen Service program keeps teenagers busy with community projects and outdoor fun. Wilfred Owen wrote these doleful lines of poetry: “What passing-bells for these who die as cattle? Only the monstrous anger of the guns…” The ingredients that go into Welsh cakes are flour, dried fruit and spices. And, oh, they can be served hot or cold.

I took a battery of practice tests available online. I managed to get mostly scores of 80% — you need 75% to pass — but I also failed a couple of attempts. That made me nervous. What if I forget what the population was in 1851 (20 million)? What would I do if the test asks about British troops in Afghanistan? What if I disagreed that William the Conqueror led the last successful foreign invasion of England? Didn’t William of Orange come over on an invading fleet too in 1688 — albeit at the invitation of rebellious English protestants?

The route to success seemed to be rote memorization.

On May 13, I arrived at the test site in Croydon in South London — a trip that sandwiched a 25-minute train ride between two 10-minute walks from my flat near St. Paul’s Cathedral. The examinees were set up at terminals that provided each of us with different sets of questions. The National Citizen Service program made an appearance in mine. As did the Norman Conquest. But no sign of the Taliban. I was done in five minutes. Just a block or so from the test site, I was pinged with an email: I had passed. It provided no score.

I left working-class Croydon, passing local bars with signs advertising pub quizzes and the Eurovision finals that night. I headed for dinner in posh Mayfair at a favorite restaurant called Native, run by people I’ve come to know through the years, specializing in foraged greens and fruits from the English countryside. It was an appropriate place, I thought, to further imbibe Britishness.

I will always remember how many people sit on a jury in Scotland but I don’t think knowing that makes me feel more British. Neither does the right answer for the population of the UK in 1851. The things that do: waiting with families on the Croydon platform; coasting along the North Sea on a train to Scotland, watching sheep grazing on steep hillsides, their fleece echoing the white of the clouds; learning the name for meatballs; getting language right or wrong, You learn to be British not with the Life in the UK test but by living in this country.

I had dinner this week in Hackney with a Yorkshire friend who now lives in New York. She was greatly entertained when I said I had to use the loo. How rude. As they say in America, when ya gotta go, ya gotta go.

